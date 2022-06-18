Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton to head NASCAR coverage for NBC in the second half of 2022 season

The two-time Daytona 500 winner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., has been confirmed as part of NBC Sports' commentary team for the upcoming race at Nashville Superspeedway on June 26th. The Nashville race will mark the first race of the second half of the 2022 season following a weekend off.

In a statement released by NBC Sports, the reigning Hall of Fame inductee will join Jeff Burton, alias "The Mayor", in the commentary team. Burton is a legendary NASCAR driver and a 21-time Cup Series race winner. The two will be joined by veteran crew chief Steve Letarte and Rick Allen, who will serve as the analysts.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is not new to taking the mic, as he has done so several times in the NASCAR commentary booth. The pickle lover has been behind NBC’s desk as an analyst for a long time, and this will mark his fifth year of serving alongside the confirmed team.

The celebrated son of Dale Earnhardt Sr. can be described as a 'jack of all trades'. Apart from being a talented driver, he is also a popular broadcaster. His passion away from the tracks was broadcasting, and before his retirement, he appeared as a guest analyst on FOX and NBC in NASCAR Cup Series as well as NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. founded Dale Jr. Download for his love of broadcasting

After creating a reputable racing career for almost two decades and earning himself a Hall of Fame induction, Dale Earnhardt Jr. opted to venture into broadcasting, bringing his lovable traits to the booth.

Due to his passion and love for broadcasting, he didn’t have a hard time catching up when he joined the industry. According to the 47-year-old analyst, his vision is to stay in the game for the next 10 to 15 years.

In 2018, he joined NASCAR on NBC, serving as a color commentator for the 2018 season. A while later, he made his debut on NBCSN’s NASCAR America, joining his former crew chief Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton. For the love of broadcasting, he founded a podcast called Dale Jr. Download, which has numerous segments, including "Ask Dale".

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr The Dale Jr Download will begin to re-air starting this week. If you miss the regular Tuesday 5pm ET show, you can catch it again this Thursday at 11pm. I’m proud of our team and the show's success. Really grateful for all the support our @NBCSports family has given us. The Dale Jr Download will begin to re-air starting this week. If you miss the regular Tuesday 5pm ET show, you can catch it again this Thursday at 11pm. I’m proud of our team and the show's success. Really grateful for all the support our @NBCSports family has given us. https://t.co/MkAK21iLGu

As NASCAR fans await the kick-in of the second half of the season, they expect splendid broadcasting from the track legends.

