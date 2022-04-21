Dale Earnhardt Jr. to join Fox's NASCAR booth at Talladega Superspeedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the booth for the Geico 500 at Talladega on April 24th at 3 p.m. EST on FOX.

FOX Sports revealed early through the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. For one race, the Hall of Famer will switch from NBC Sports to FOX Sports, where he will assist in the call of action.

On Twitter, NASCAR on FOX went ahead and broke the news to fans stating that:

"@DaleJr will be in the FOX Sports booth at Talladega!"

Brad Zager, FOX Sports President Production & Operation and Executive Producer, welcomed Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the Fox NASCAR booth.

Zager implied that no one is better qualified to call a race at Talladega than Earnhardt Jr., where he has six Talladega wins in his NASCAR career. Brad Zager also expressed his gratitude to NBC Sports for enabling him to work in the booth.

Being a permanent member of the NBC broadcast team, Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his desire to have a good time with Mike, Clint, Larry (McReynolds), and the rest of the NASCAR Fox team.

He went on to say that covering the Talladega race is a lot of fun since the race keeps everyone on their toes the entire time. Responding to the news posted by NASCAR on FOX on Twitter, Earnhardt Jr. replied that:

"Looking forward to doing some work next weekend. No better place than @TALLADEGA for me. Appreciate this opportunity to work with @mikejoy500 and @ClintBowyer"

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s achievements in NASCAR Cup Series

Earnhardt Jr. has been keeping himself busy. The Hall of Famer returned to racing at Martinsville Speedway. He's now on his way to the Super Speedway and on top of that, Earnhardt Jr. won six times on the popular track, with four of those victories coming consecutively.

He also boasts a long list of achievements, including 26 Cup Series victories and, of course, a 15-time Most Popular Driver award. Earnhardt Jr. is the pinnacle of the sport, and having him back in the booth this weekend should be a blast.

Early in his broadcasting career, Earnhardt Jr. participated as a guest analyst on both NBC and Fox in 2016 and 2017. In 2018, he became a full-time employee of NBC.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is not just a NASCAR Hall of Famer but can still race if he wants to. He had a fantastic year in 2022.

He raced in the Xfinity Series at Martinsville and finished in 11th place, which was amazing to see the legend back on track. Although he won't be driving to Talladega, having him in the booth is a close second.

