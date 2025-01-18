Dale Earnhardt Jr. jokingly reacts as NASCAR historian inquires about iconic Dale Sr. racecar spoiler

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently offered a humorous response to a historian's inquiry about the spoiler on his father Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s iconic #3 RCR car. Interestingly, Dale Jr. also piloted the #3 Chevrolet for RCR during his NASCAR career, just as his father did.

Following in his father's legendary footsteps, Dale Earnhardt Jr. began his NASCAR journey in 1996 in the Busch Series (now Xfinity Series), securing back-to-back championships in 1998 and 1999. Over his career, he claimed 50 victories across NASCAR’s top two divisions. Despite his accomplishments, Earnhardt Jr. couldn't match his father Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s legacy as a seven-time Cup Series champion, as he never captured a Cup Series title.

Recently, a user on X that goes by the name The Dale Earnhardt Archive shared a post where a picture of Dale Sr. competing at Talladega Superspeedway shows that the spoiler on his #3 Chevrolet is set at an abnormal or unique angle.

Trending

This was back when NASCAR's rules and regulations weren't as tight-knit as they are in the modern era of the sport. Reposting the picture, the X user, an avid Dale Earnhardt fan, inquired:

"What is the angle of that rear spoiler set at? 🤔😂"

Upon coming across this post, Dale Jr. shared a humorous response to the historian's quirky question.

"They don't let em have this kind of fun anymore" he wrote on X

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Sr. crafted one of NASCAR's most iconic careers, debuting at Charlotte in 1975 and earning 76 Cup Series wins along with 21 Xfinity Series victories. Tragically, "The Intimidator" passed away during the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, leaving an enduring legacy in the sport he cherished.

Meanwhile, following his retirement, Dale Earnhardt Jr. assumed the role of co-owner at multi-Xfinity Series champions JR Motorsports, with his sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller. Additionally, he is a co-owner of the zMAX CARS Tour, partnering with former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and other prominent NASCAR figures.

Dale Jr. also appears in the grassroots series from time to time. In his most recent appearance, the two-time Daytona 500 winner brought back the iconic #8 Budweiser Chevy for a limited number of events

"We can't go down": Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflects on Daytona 500 decision following Justin Allgaier's announcement

JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. selected Justin Allgaier to represent the team in the February 16 Daytona 500. Allgaier, who won the 2024 Xfinity Series title, has raced in the Daytona 500 twice (2014, 2015) with a best finish of P27.

Following the announcement, Dale Jr. reflected on the significance of JR Motorsports competing in the prestigious Cup Series event. (via Dirty Mo Media),

"We're in a position where we can't go down, we're starting at the bottom. I personally hope that this is the start of more opportunities for us to compete at the Cup level. Should it be a situation where it's very challenging, it would only motivate us to continue to go back. When we don't entirely succeed at something, we retool and try again," said Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Expand Tweet

The Daytona 500 is less than a month away, scheduled for February 16th, at 2:30 PM ET. Can Justin Allgaier bring his #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet to victory lane as he returns to Daytona Beach? Let us know in the comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback