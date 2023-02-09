With Jimmie Johnson's part-time return to the sport in 2023, NASCAR fans can only hope Kevin Harvick misses stock car racing and competition so much after his retirement at the end of 2023 that he makes a future comeback. Until then, however, The 47-year-old is looking forward to competing at its highest level for the 2023 season of stock car racing.

The Cup Series regular season is all set to kick off in Daytona Beach, Florida later this month as drivers prepare to endure 500 miles of the prestigious Daytona 500. Harvick, who will be making his 22nd start in the iconic race this year, looks forward to winning at the Superspeedway for Stewart-Haas Racing. However, following the end of the 2023 season, the Bakersfield, California native will take a conventional approach to retirement and has decided to join as an analyst at FOX Sports.

Former driver and future colleague Dale Earnhardt Jr. elaborated on what he thinks Kevin Harvick will bring to the FOX Sports booth and said:

“I’m gonna be sitting up in the booth with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer and I’m looking forward to that, I think that’s a great move. I think he’s a good analyst, and I think he’ll balance that booth out. They need someone else in there. They have a variety of people that they put in throughout the year. Some great. But I think that having a consistent week-in and week-out team will be great for them going forward.”

Kevin Harvick elaborates on what it takes to win the Daytona 500

Having won the prestigious 500-mile-long race in 2007, Kevin Harvick and his soon-to-be 23 years of experience owe the Stewart-Haas Racing driver an understanding of the sport that very few drivers have.

Elaborating on what one needs to do behind the wheel to clinch P1 at Daytona, Harvick said:

“The superspeedways, in general, are difficult to have everything line up to get a win out of the weekend. For the Daytona 500, it’s our biggest race of the year, but it’s also the one race a year that you have months to prepare for. Every team in the garage has their most prepared car that shows up at the Daytona 500. I think as you look at the Daytona 500, it’s just different than any other race and it becomes difficult to win because of all the risk-taking that you don’t see on a weekly basis.”

