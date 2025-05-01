Dale Earnhardt Jr. leaves door open to join Tony Stewart in drag racing

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently received an open invitation from Tony Stewart to join Drag Racing. The duo competed against each other for almost two decades in NASCAR's Cup series, achieving remarkable milestones before diverging post-retirement.

Stewart shifted to a career in drag racing in 2024, while Earnhardt Jr. is still involved in NASCAR's broadcasting, owns a NASCAR Xfinity series team, and runs his own podcast series.

The drivers have aligned somewhat on a similar path after Dale Jr took Cleetus McFarland's drag truck on a ride at Talladega. The truck rocketed him from zero to 100 miles per hour in less than 600 feet.

The NASCAR icon said that he had an enthralling experience in McFarland's video. Tony Stewart extended his offer to Earnhardt Jr. after hearing about this, inviting the driver to take his ride out for a spin.

Following this, Stewart encouraged Dale Jr. to come and have a go at driving his car once again through a reply on X.

"I got a car, I’ll let him take some runs if he wants. It’s an open invitation,” Stewart had said initially.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took note of Stewart's offer and replied:

"I’m sure whatever I drove off his would be nice and safe. I guess that would be the only thing I would be worried about. I mean, hell, he (Tony Stewart) figured it out, so that would be the guy to go to."

Earnhardt Jr. was all praises for Stewart after driving the drag truck. He appreciated Stewart's skills and adaptability after seeing the speed at which the drivers compete in drag racing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. did not directly accept or decline the offer sent by Stewart, but fans eagerly await the duo aligning paths on a drag race strip in the near future.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s experience driving the "Dale Truck"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks on during practice for the Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

Dale Earnhardt Jr. collaborated with popular YouTuber and part-time racer Mitchell “Cleetus” McFarland. The YouTuber joined Earnhardt Jr. on an episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast series. The collaboration continued when McFarland invited Earnhardt Jr. to Talladega.

He handed the keys to his modded-up “Dale Truck” – a turbocharged drag machine with Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s iconic black and silver Goodwrench paint scheme. The truck rocketed the driver from zero to 100 miles in less than 600 feet.

"Holy moly, it is awesome..... That’s f***ing fun. God dang! I’m ready to go to a real strip, I want to run it on a real strip," Earnhardt Jr. said afterwards [39:05 onwards].

Enjoying the thrill of high speeds, Earnhardt Jr. took the "Dale Truck" for a few more laps around the track. After he was done taking a spin, the driver also appreciated Tony Stewart's drag racing skills and lauded him for being able to master the craft at such an age.

