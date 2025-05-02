Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes a big claim on NASCAR’s likelihood to reinstate Winston Cup format

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has ignited a fresh discussion about the future of NASCAR’s championship system. On his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, the former driver suggested that the return of a full-season championship format, like that of the old Winston Cup days, is still part of NASCAR’s internal conversations.

The comments were shared in a post by Daily Downforce on X. Earnhardt Jr. was quoted as saying regarding a full-season championship format coming to NASCAR:

“It’s not off the table.”

In the podcast episode, Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed returning to a full-season points format, like the one used before NASCAR introduced playoffs in 2004.

“There is a very tiny percent chance of actually happening, nearly zero, but it is on the conversation, and I like that. It’s a healthy debate of saying, look, we’re probably going back to this original,” he said [28:59].

Earnhardt Jr.'s statement points out that NASCAR is still evaluating its playoff format, which hasn’t seen major changes since 2017. He clarified that although the current playoff structure is intact, it is not guaranteed to stay forever.

NASCAR’s original points system, the Winston Format, favoured consistency over a full season. That changed in 2004 when the Chase for the Cup was introduced, shifting to a postseason model. The current model features a 10-race playoff. Sixteen drivers qualify based on wins and points, then are narrowed down to four finalists. The crowned champion is the highest finisher among those four in the final race at Phoenix.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself proposed a new format. It keeps a playoff element but with major changes. He put forth a 30-race regular season followed by a six-race playoff with only four drivers. The driver with the most points in those final six races will be crowned champion.

NASCAR has confirmed it is reviewing the format. A committee is actively discussing changes, though officials say a complete removal of the playoff system is unlikely. Any significant changes wouldn’t take effect until at least the 2026 season. In an official statement by NASCAR, John Probst, the Senior VP of innovation and racing development, shared their current position on making any changes to the process.

“We just didn’t get to a point where we felt like we have to do it,” he said.

But we hear the fans loud and clear and are looking at it actively,” Probst added.

As of the current standings in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, William Byron holds the top spot with 389 points. Close behind is his fellow Chevrolet driver Kyle Larson, who sits in second place with 358 points. In third place is Denny Hamlin, representing Toyota, with 337 points.

“This is the Race to Throw Stuff on the Racetrack” – Dale Earnhardt Jr. on NASCAR’s All-Star Event

In the same episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also addressed the format of NASCAR’s All-Star race and made it clear that he still values its place on the calendar. He pushed back on the critics who want the race eliminated, saying that the negativity seen on social media is just a small part of a much larger conversation.

On the podcast, Earnhardt Jr. said the All-Star event should be treated as a chance to experiment - with no points on the line, it's the right environment to test new ideas. He acknowledged his technical limitations but added that others in the sport have innovative concepts. According to him, NASCAR and the teams should use this opportunity to explore those possibilities.

“It's the All Star race, is an awesome opportunity for us to try to learn something, for NASCAR, for the teams, for everyone to not look at it as a place to discover and give a few ideas, some real testing, that's what this race should be about. There's no points on the line,” he said [9:05].

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also questioned whether NASCAR ever discussed with the teams to align on the race's purpose. In his view, it currently operates like any other race - teams show up, NASCAR sets the rules, and the event goes on. If teams don’t want to take part, they won’t. However, he also pointed out that sponsor obligations often force participation, even if some teams are reluctant.

He added that investing up to a million dollars just to run one race is a major ask. Regardless of the prize, it’s not a sustainable or attractive offer for many teams.

