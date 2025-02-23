Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his feelings clear on Chase Elliott’s message about Atlanta: “I like what I’m hearing from him here”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacted positively to Chase Elliott’s comments about the reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway. He shared his thoughts on social media, agreeing with Elliott’s praise for the track changes and their potential impact on racing.

The discussion started with a tweet from Frontstretch, where in an interview, Elliott showed appreciation for the revamped Atlanta track. The post featured a clip of Elliott discussing the improvements, saying that the investment in reconfiguring the track had paid off. He expressed his satisfaction with the two races held there and noted that fan engagement had increased. Earnhardt Jr. retweeted the post, supporting Elliott’s perspective.

"I like what I’m hearing from him here," he wrote,

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also nodded to the fact that drivers were skeptical at first when Atlanta Motor Speedway had its reconfiguration. However, after a few races on the track over the years, he is convinced the changes were beneficial. The 50-year-old described the competition in Atlanta as some of the best in NASCAR, keeping him engaged from a viewer's point of view. In his own words, here’s a part of the caption that accompanied Dale Jr.’s retweet of Chase Elliott’s interview,

“ATL has a real chance to be explosive (in a good way) for @NASCAR. The racing I've seen there the past few years is some of the best around. Kept me on the edge of my seat.”

Elliott’s comments in the interview were seconded by Earnhardt’s assessment. He talked about how the modifications made the track more exciting and said he was pleased that NASCAR continues to hold two races there. Elliott also touched on how the track’s design influences racing, particularly with the colder weather making tire management important.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls for changes after Daytona 500

After watching the Daytona 500, Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes NASCAR needs to make changes before the Atlanta race. He expressed concerns over the current superspeedway package, which he feels encourages drivers to conserve fuel rather than race aggressively. As sourced via Athlon Sports, he shared on the Dale Jr. Download,

“Now, we’re going to Atlanta. This track can’t change fast enough”

William Byron won the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive year, making him the first repeat winner since Denny Hamlin in 2019-2020. Reflecting on his victory, Byron admitted that while strategy played a role, luck also factored into the outcome. He said,

“It just makes me chuckle… I go into it and try to control the things I can control. Obviously, I was fortunate in that situation” (William Byron via Athlon Sports).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. addressed this issue on The Dale Jr. Download, stating that NASCAR should make adjustments to differentiate Atlanta from other superspeedways. In his own words,

“Basically, we’re going to go to Atlanta, and we’re doing the same thing all over again” (Dale Earnhardt Jr. via The Dale Jr. Download).

The upcoming Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to begin at approximately 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, February 23, at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Covering 400 miles over 260 laps, the event will be broadcast on FOX, with radio coverage available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Streaming options include FUBO and the FOX Sports app.

Ryan Blaney took the pole position, leading a strong Ford presence at the front of the grid. Austin Cindric will start alongside him in second place, with Josh Berry and Joey Logano filling out the second row. Daytona 500 winner William Byron will start 16th, while Chase Elliott will take off from the 19th place.

