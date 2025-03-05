Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes feelings clear as Roger Penske’s team’s NASCAR driver is set to pilot Dale Sr.'s legendary throwback scheme

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his thoughts on Team Penske’s decision to reimagine one of the sport’s most iconic liveries, originally driven by his father, seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt Sr. Penske’s #2 driver, Austin Cindric, will showcase the tribute scheme on his #2 Freightliner Ford Mustang in the upcoming race at Darlington Raceway.

The sky-blue and yellow-themed livery first appeared on Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s #2 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in 1979 while he was driving for Osterlund Racing. A year later, the NASCAR legend clinched his first Cup Series championship behind the wheel of the same #2 Chevy. Now, Roger Penske’s NASCAR team has revived the iconic scheme for the sport’s celebrated Throwback Weekend at Darlington.

Recently, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared this delightful and heartwarming news on X, and expressed how it is always an 'honor' to see his father represented at Darlington every year.

"Austin (Cindric) text me a few days ago to see what I thought. I told him it's always such an honor for our family to see dad represented during the Darlington throwback weekend." Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote on X

Team Penske's Austin Cindric also had a few words to say on being given the honor to drive Dale Sr.'s paint scheme. (via Team Penske's official press release)

"There are few names in our sport more recognizable than Earnhardt. The opportunity to pay tribute to a legend, while also recognizing the incredible history of the No. 2 in NASCAR, was the goal behind this scheme,” said Cindric

Dale Earnhardt Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps, making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 1996. He quickly rose to prominence, winning back-to-back championships in 1998 and 1999. Throughout his career, he secured 50 victories across NASCAR’s top two divisions. While Earnhardt Jr. never captured a Cup Series title, his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., solidified his legendary status with seven championships.

Meanwhile, Dale Jr.'s team's phenom driver Connor Zilisch made his Cup Series debut in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix last Sunday. Unfortunately, his race was cut short due to an incident, bringing a premature end to his first start at NASCAR’s top level.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JRM driver left 'frustrated' following unfortunate end to NASCAR Cup debut at COTA

During lap 50 of 95, Daniel Suarez spun out, generating a thick cloud of smoke that blocked Connor Zilisch’s view. Unable to avoid the incident, Zilisch crashed into Suarez’s #99 Chevrolet before hitting the SAFER barrier. Recently, Zilisch reflected on his debut in the Cup Series and further expressed that he could have finished in the top five, provided he finished the race.

"Yeah, it's so tough to hop in a car that you've never driven before. When you're racing against guys that have 500 Cup starts under their belt and they've been running this car for four years and I'm coming in, no testing at all, just kind of cold turkey into practice," Connor Zilisch said. [4:00]

"I wish we could have seen the race play out because I feel like we had a shot at a top five and a really good finish." he added

Meanwhile, NASCAR is headed to Phoenix Raceway for its next race weekend of the season. The events will start with the ARCA race on Friday, followed by the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, and the Shriners Children's 500 on Sunday.

