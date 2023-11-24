Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mike Davis predict Ty Gibbs' “breakout year” in 2024 NASCAR Cup Season

Even though Josh Berry is a skilled and experienced NASCAR driver, his former team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. is not too confident about his first year as full-time Cup Series driver at Stewart-Haas Racing.

On the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. picked 2022 Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs over Josh Berry, Zane Smith and John Hunter Nemechek as the potential breakout driver going into next year’s Cup Series season.

Expand Tweet

In the podcast, JR Motorsports co-owner and co-host Mike Davis discussed the possibilities for the 2024 Cup season.

Earnhardt Jr. asked Davis who would he consider the breakout driver in the 2024 and the latter picked Ty Gibbs, to which Earnhart Jr. responded:

“I’m gonna say, I’m gonna say that next year is your breakout star, Ty Gibbs. I don’t, I want to go with like Zane Smith or, you know, Josh Berry, John Hunter Nemechek.

"But I just don’t know that their cars and I don’t know. I think Ty Gibbs is in a Gibbs car there. Their stuff runs in the top five a lot. And I think he’s just trying to get there. So I think you’re right Mike.”

“There will be some dark, dark moments” – Dale Earnhardt Jr. predicts Josh Berry’s debut season at Stewart-Haas Racing

Josh Berry is set to drive for the #4 Stewart-Haas Racing team in the 2024 Cup season after spending the last two seasons behind the wheel of Dale Earnhardt Jr. 's JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

Expand Tweet

As a former team co-owner, Earnhardt Jr. knows how good Berry is, but he believes that his former driver will have struggles in his rookie season and might even question his career choices.

Earnhardt Jr. also previewed Berry's career-building debut season in 2024:

“I’m a Josh Berry fan. Y’all know that I want that to go well. There will be some moments of struggle. There will be times when Josh Berry’s going,

"‘Man, do I have what it takes? Do I belong here? Do I have the fortitude to go forward?’ There will be some dark, dark moments in that first year. There are for every driver.”

Despite having experience of driving in the Cup Series, Josh Berry will have pressure to perform better with the championship-winning Cup team.