Dale Earnhardt Jr.’ nephew bags Tulsa Shootout victory, receives congratulations from NASCAR Hall of Famer

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s nephew Wyatt Miller has clinched one of the biggest wins of his young racing career at the Tulsa Shootout on Sunday (Dec. 31), dominating the Restricted A-Class feature at a major sprint car event.

Miller is the 12-year-old son of Kelley Earnhardt and the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt.

Competing at the Chili Bowl Nationals on behalf of his owner and former NASCAR driver Chad Boat, Miller survived early contact in the first corner with Jett Nunley to earn a convincing victory, leading all 20 laps from pole against 130 racers.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrated his nephew Wyatt Miller’s victory on social media. The two-time Xfinity Series champion congratulated Miller on his win and thanked his sponsors for their support at Tulsa, tweeting:

“Congrats to nephew Wyatt Miller! Big win with CB Industries, Brandt Rick and Bass Pro Shops at the Tulsa Shootout. Great coverage, FloRacing.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’ nephew reacts on Tulsa Shootout victory

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’ nephew Miller expressed surprise at the ease with which he navigated a situation during a race, possibly referring to successfully maneuvering past Jet Nunley and other competitors while having a strong car.

He also expressed gratitude to sponsors like Chad Boat Industries, Carl, Mike, Brandt Agriculture and others for their support in achieving success during the race.

In a post-race interview with FloRacing, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’ nephew said:

“No I definitely didn’t think it was that easy. Jet Nunley was outside of me, behind me, and people everywhere. We had a really good car. I want to thank Chad Boat Industries, Carl and Mike, everyone that helps me, Brandt Agriculture, and everyone else,”

“No, he sort of chopped me, I don’t know what he was mad about, but we had a really good car,” Miller added.

Other racing drivers who won at Tulsa Shootout included Frank Flud in the Stock Non-Wing A-Feature, Braxton Flatt in the Junior Sprints, Blake Hahn in the Outlaw Non-Wing, Ashton Torgerson in the A-Class and Emerson Axsom in the Outlaws.