Dale Earnhardt Jr. has only one word judgment for long serving crew chief’s picture from 2006

Dale Earnhardt Jr, the NASCAR personality, dropped a one-word judgment on a picture of his long-serving crew chief, Tony Eury Jr., from his last season as his crew chief.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. the former NASCAR driver, team owner, and broadcaster was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Dale Earnhardt Jr. started gaining prominence when he won back-to-back Xfinity Series in 1998 and 1999. Over his career as a driver, he secured 26 Cup victories including two wins at the Daytona 500 (2004 and 2014). His charismatic personality helped him transition into a successful broadcasting career as an analyst for NBC. He also holds a podcast with his wife, Amy Earnhardt called 'Dale Jr. Download'.

Trending

Tony Eury Jr. is a humongous figure in the world of NASCAR where he made a name for himself from his expansive career as a crew chief. The North Carolina native served as the crew chief of Dale Earnhardt Jr. for several years. Together with Earnhardt Jr., he achieved over 20 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and contributed to back-to-back championships in 1998 and 1999. Along with 17 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, the pair also registered a win at the 2004 Daytona. Presently, the 52-year-old is actively involved in the NASCAR community, primarily working with FURY Race Cars, a company he co-owns that specializes in building race cars for various series.

The 50-year-old NASCAR Hall of Famer shared a story calling his former crew chief a legendary figure in a picture from 2006.

"Legend", Dale captioned.

Screenshot via Instagram - @dalejr

The picture was originally from 2006 and was posted by @nascarclassics on Instagram.

"Tony Eury Jr. @homesteadmiami | 2006", the post read.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished the 2006 season in fifth place at the then NASCAR Nextel Cup Series standings where he amassed a total of 147 points. He won the Crown Royal 400 at Richmond International Raceway before moving to Hendrick Motorsports in 2008. Throughout the season, Earnhardt Jr. achieved 10 top-5 finishes and 17 top-10 finishes. Today, Earnhardt Jr's JR Motorsports is gearing up for its debut in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. touched on factors behind Justin Allgaier's selection as Daytona 500 driver

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently announced his participation as a team owner in the Daytona 500, where his team, JR Motorsports, will field the #40 car driven by Justin Allgaier. Allgaier, the defending Xfinity Series champion, was chosen not only for his driving skills but also for his ability to represent the team's partners effectively. Earnhardt Jr. emphasized that the success of this venture relies heavily on the driver's performance outside the car, particularly in creating a positive experience for their sponsor, Traveller Whiskey. On his podcast, he said:

"You want a driver obviously that can go out and do a good job, and obviously he's very capable. I think in our situation it's never been paramount, never been more important, that the job the driver does outside the car has to be done well because this is a one-shot for Traveller. They need a great experience, they need to come away with this. They're not looking for performance on racetrack. They need a lot of things to happen and there are a lot of things they want to accomplish that won't happen on the racetrack in that process."

In a discussion about the choice of car number, Earnhardt Jr. explained that the #40 is significant to their sponsor, as it relates to a specific blend they produce. He acknowledged that it was important for their sponsor to have a connection to the car's identity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback