Dale Earnhardt Jr. pays tribute after losing a ‘friend and supporter’ in the NASCAR fraternity

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared a tweet with his fans. In the tweet, he paid tribute to the passing of H.A. &quot;Humpy'' Wheeler.Wheeler, a well-known motorsports promoter, also served as the longtime president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. He also lent his voice to Pixar's 'Cars' movie, where he brought to life the character of Tex Dinoco.On Wednesday, August 20, NASCAR announced the passing of Wheeler. This prompted Earnhardt Jr. to share a tweet, which read:&quot;He massively impacted the growth and excitement of the entire sport. Helped tons of drivers and other individuals obtain opportunities that changed lives and careers. Always a friend and supporter to the industry. RIP Humpy.&quot;Dale Earnhardt Jr. was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017 for his accomplishments of winning 26 Cup Series races and two Xfinity Series Championships. He currently co-owns the team JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series alongside his sister, Kelly Earnhardt.Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks about NASCAR's decision for the All-Star race, backing Denny Hamlin's pointThe third-generation Earnhardt recently discussed the leaked 2026 NASCAR schedule, the All-Star race, and his agreement with Denny Hamlin about Dover.Earlier in the week, the 2026 schedule was leaked, giving fans insight into various tracks and locations for the series. However, the All-Star race being moved to Dover from North Wilkesboro Speedway caught everyone's eye.Speaking about the same on his podcast, Dale Jr Download, Earnhardt Jr. talked about how he was shocked by the decision. He said (via Dirty Mo Media):&quot;There are a lot of reasons why Dover is going to be an All-Star race. It isn't just the decision of one person or one business or one entity. NASCAR would want to improve the networks, have a ton of leverage on really how that works out. I am shocked honestly, that they were even able to switch Wilkesboro and Dover. I didn't think it was possible. I heard about this probably a month or two ago. I never thought that they would make it the All-Star race because number one doesn't have lights, and it's Dover.&quot;Dale Earnhardt Jr. further highlighted Denny Hamlin's point about making Dover an All-Star race, as the track does not get passes until 30-40 laps in.&quot;Denny had such a great point on his show, Denny said &quot;man you know dover needs 400 laps to have a chance to be a good show&quot;. The All Star race are quick segments. You know, 20-30 or whatever it is. Quick little you know stages and a 30 lap run at Dover is not going to be that compelling, but I'm as confused or perplexed I guess, as I am about that All Star race,&quot; he added.Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from the sport in 2017. However, he likes to stay involved in the series and is currently serving as the part-time crew chief for Connor Zilisch in the Xfinity Series.