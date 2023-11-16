Dale Earnhardt Jr. pens classy tribute to late Ken Squier - “I am forever grateful for his major role in growing stock car racing”

Dale Earnhardt Jr recently took to social media to react to the passing of legendary NASCAR broadcaster, Ken Squier.

Ken Squier, who played a pivotal role in propelling NASCAR into the mainstream spotlight during the historic 1979 Daytona 500, passed away at the age of 88.

The news of Squier's demise was initially shared by his longtime friend and MRN colleague Dave Moody on Thursday morning. Subsequently, WDEV, the Vermont radio station owned by the Waterbury native, confirmed the unfortunate news.

Reacting to this heartbreaking news, NASCAR legend and former Cup Series driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., posted a tributary tweet from his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He wrote:

"Ken Squier was there when Nascar was introduced to the rest of the world in 1979 for the Daytona 500. I’m convinced that race would have not had its lasting impact had Ken not been our lead narrator. We still ride the wave of that momentum created on that day. Kens words and energy were perfection on a day when Nascar needed it. I am forever grateful for his major role in growing stock car racing. RIP"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. previously called Ken Squier the "gold standard for broadcasters"

Prior to this tribute, Dale Earnhardt Jr. had already recognized Squier as the gold standard for NASCAR broadcasters.

Earnhardt Jr. wrote on X:

"When I first got my job as an announcer for @NASCARonNBC I wrote down a full page of “Squierisms” that the legendary Ken Squier used during his career. I tried to use one per race during my “rookie” broadcasting season. Ken is the standard of excellence for any Nascar broadcast."

Dave Moody, the host of Sirius XM Speedway, had initially revealed the unfortunate news about Ken Squier's condition earlier this week. The latter had been placed on hospice care after his health deteriorated.

Squier's contributions to NASCAR extended beyond broadcasting. He was the founder of Thunder Road, an acclaimed NASCAR announcer, and a member of the prestigious NASCAR Hall of Fame. Additionally, Squier is credited with coining the term "Great American Race" for the Daytona 500.

Squier was honored with the Squier-Hall Award at the NASCAR Hall of Fame before being inducted in the class of 2018.