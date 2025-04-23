Dale Earnhardt Jr. pens an emotional tribute amid the heartbreaking demise of Dr. Petty

26-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared a heartfelt tribute on the unfortunate passing away of Dr. Jerry M. Petty at the age of 89. Dale Jr. took to X and wrote about Dr. Petty's impact NASCAR, the people involved with the sport and the broader world.

Dr. Petty graduated from the University of North Carolina Medical School in 1960 and served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force's medical corps before he started working with NASCAR in 1968. Since then, Dr. Petty has been a vital part of NASCAR's medical team. He is considered to be one of the brightest minds in the field of neurosurgery, and he also helped establish the Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates (CNSA).

He has treated many drivers, team members, and staff, providing expert neurological care. His presence at tracks, especially at Lowe's Motor Speedway (now Charlotte Motor Speedway), has been a constant since 1970. Beyond on-site care, Dr. Petty has served as a consultant for NASCAR's medical liaison program since 2002, offering his insights into the sport's medical practices.

Speaking of the incredible loss that the NASCAR community has suffered, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote on X:

"Dr. Petty helped so many patients in his career, but I will remember him for being a friend to the Nascar industry and helping so many drivers through all sorts of injuries. Above all that, he was a kind, amazing person. Always cracking a joke and keeping spirits high. He left a very positive impression on this world and will be missed."

In 2006, Dr. Petty received the Bill France NASCAR Award of Excellence for his immense contributions to the sport. He once treated Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2012 after he got involved in a multi-car wreck at Talladega Superspeedway.

Dr. Petty cleared Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive after making him miss two races

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Cup Practice - Source: Imagn

After his big crash in Talladega that involved 25 cars, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was forced to miss the following two races in Charlotte and Kansas as he was diagnosed with symptoms of concussions. Only after a thorough assessment under the supervision of Dr. Petty was Dale Jr. allowed to take part in the Martinsville fall race in 2012.

The clearance came after a thorough evaluation at Dr. Petty’s office in Charlotte. That evaluation followed a 123-lap test at Gresham Motorsports Park in Georgia on Monday, where Dr. Petty was present to monitor Earnhardt’s condition.

"Dale Jr. has done everything we’ve asked of him," Dr. Petty said in a team statement (via ESPN). "He hasn't had a headache since Oct. 12 and we have not been able to provoke any symptoms since that time. I have informed NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports that he is medically cleared for all NASCAR-related activity."

At the time of his injury, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was already falling behind in the championship race. After the crash at Talladega, he dropped to 11th in the points standings, 51 points behind leader Brad Keselowski. By the time he returned to Martinsville, he was behind the leader by 122 points.

