Dale Earnhardt Jr. pinpoints ‘weird’ thing about Steve Letarte after the latter’s take on William Byron’s Iowa victory

Steve Letarte broke down William Byron's Iowa win in NASCAR's Inside the Race podcast, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. couldn't help but poke fun at his former crew chief's attire. The Cup Series veteran took a lighthearted jab at Letart for showing up in a tie.Letarte shared his take on Byron's long-awaited win since Daytona, noting how the #24 team won purely based on tact and fuel mileage. Iowa produced especially poor tire falloff and allowed Byron to extend his final green flag run to 144 laps, a marked increase from the 100-lap fuel window.&quot;It's, it's hard to run bad, but it sometimes can be more emotionally draining when you run good and don't win. And I think that's kind of what we had out of the 24 and then here today, I don't think they were the best car. I think Brad was the best car, but I think it didn't matter because the 24 had the best strategy, which was pit well before you could ever think you could make it on fuel and then get enough yellows to make it,&quot; Letarte said via his X handle.Dale Earnhardt Jr., meanwhile, paid no heed to his analysis and instead went for a playful jab at his appearance.&quot;Weird seeing Steve in a tie,&quot; he wrote.Steve Letarte currently works as a color commentator for NBC, TNT, and Prime Video. As such, he shared broadcasting duties with Earnhardt, who signed with Prime Video and TNT Sports for ten summer races.Letarte previously served as Dale Earnhardt Jr's crew chief for the No.88 team from 2011 to 2014. His tenure included a breakthrough Daytona 500 win in their final year together.Denny Hamlin reveals conversation with Dale Earnhardt Jr. over Iowa tire choiceDenny Hamlin had all the reasons to lament a frustrating weekend at Iowa Speedway. After spinning out from a four-wide battle late in the race, the Joe Gibbs veteran got stuck in traffic and failed to make up ground. Moreover, a lack of tire degradation meant limited passing opportunities in a race marked by 12 caution periods.Reflecting on the poor tire selection by Goodyear, Hamlin shared his interaction with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the latest episode of Actions Detrimental.&quot;I sent Dale Jr a screenshot of this on Saturday night and I said, &quot;Can you believe that we tire tested here...and this is the tire that they came up with, is the one that had zero fall off after 50 laps,&quot; he said. [8:52 onwards]Denny Hamlin comments on Goodyear's tire selection for Iowa. Source:@Youtube/Actions DetrimentalHamlin ultimately finished 24th in the running order, a far cry from his 11th-place start. The result widened his gap with season leader, William Byron, who comfortably sits ahead with a 51-point lead. Byron's closest competition is Chase Elliott, with whom he has an 18-point difference.