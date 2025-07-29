Dale Earnhardt Jr. predicts “Hall of Fame-worthy” potential for Connor Zilisch in Cup Series despite steep learning curve 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks JR Motorsports rookie Connor Zilisch has the potential to produce a Hall of Fame NASCAR career. He also noted that a jump ahead remains a tough climb amid talks to join the Cup Series.

Ad

Earnhardt praised Zilisch after his Xfinity Series win at Indianapolis. The 19‑year‑old earned four wins in nine races and helped JR Motorsports reach its 100th series win. Zilisch, who is Trackhouse Racing's development driver, is now expected to move to the team's Cup Series lineup next season after Daniel Suárez is set to end his run with the team.

During a recent interview, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was asked if Zilisch was ready for the jump. The JRM co‑owner explained that the Next Gen handling differs substantially but understood that it would be expensive to make Zilisch more comfortable in the car in a part-time role. He said (via Racer):

Ad

Trending

"I sure would love to have him one more year, but I don’t know with how different the Xfinity car is versus the Cup car. ... But he’s got to get behind the wheel of that Next Gen car to really understand what it does differently because it drives differently, feels differently, independent rear suspension, how the air gets to the back of the diffuser."

Ad

"It's probably too expensive to dilly dally and run him in 10 or 15 (Cup Series) races a year for a while to get his feet wet. You might as well jump right on in there. So, I understand the process… but I think we can all see the writing on the wall, and honestly, I think that kid has potential to do incredible, Hall of Fame-worthy things," he added.

Ad

Zilisch has made three Cup starts in 2025. He debuted at Circuit of the Americas but crashed out early and returned for a second start at the Coca‑Cola 600. Zilisch then scored his best finish in the series at 11th position in Atlanta.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates JRM's 100th Xfinity win

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JRM CEO/co-owner, Kelley Earnhardt Miller celebrated their 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Connor Zilisch delivered the milestone win in the closing laps of the Pennzoil 250 and Earnhardt Jr. called it an emotional achievement.

Ad

"100 wins for our team. That’s a big deal. I know my sister and everybody's every emotional, and we're going to enjoy this one," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said via Yahoo Sports (via The Spun).

Zilisch made his move with just two laps to go and passed Taylor Gray for the lead on Lap 99 after Sam Mayer helped him clear Gray in Turn 3. He held the advantage the rest of the way and crossed the line .339 seconds ahead.

Earlier, Kyle Larson and Justin Allgaier tangled in Turn 2, which ended both their chances and allowed Zilisch to rise through the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.