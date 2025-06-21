  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. predicts payback: Carson Hocevar to face ‘bad situations’ after the Mexico race drama

Dale Earnhardt Jr. predicts payback: Carson Hocevar to face ‘bad situations’ after the Mexico race drama

By Vardaan Kochhar
Published Jun 21, 2025 03:30 GMT
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 15: JR Motorsports owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Hellmann
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 15: JR Motorsports owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Hellmann's Chevrolet, speaks to the media after Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevrolet, wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15, 2023 in Bristol, Tennessee - Source: Getty

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently made his feelings known on Carson Hocevar's involvement in on-track incidents this season. Following the incident in Mexico with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Dale Jr. believes that Hocevar is lined up for a tough time during the remainder of the season.

Hocevar has built a reputation as an aggressive driver. Some have also drawn parallels between him and seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt due to his ferocity. Notably, a controversial incident at Nashville with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. started this controversy, which later found itself reignited after a late race altercation between Hocevar and RSJ was witnessed during the recent Mexico City race.

In a recent episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media podcast, the former Xfinity Series champion shed light on what the Spire Motorsports driver should be expecting from his competitors, especially RSJ, who he believes 'needs to be' the driver to take revenge.

also-read-trending Trending
Every week that goes by where Carson (Hocevar) has some sort of a situation. Um, you become more leery, I think, of being around him and you're like, 'Okay, well, if I see him or I'm around him this weekend at Pocono, I'm going to give him even more room, right?"
"There's these other guys. There's a Noah Gragson's that are like, Hey, I'll be the one to get his ass back for everybody. It needs to be Ricky, right? In this sense, but there will be other drivers that'll take swipes at Carson or put him in bad situations."

In other exciting news, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is scheduled to make a comeback to the Xfinity Series grid at Pocono Raceway, as he assumes the role of crew chief for JR Motorsports #88 team on Saturday.

Catch the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 live on Saturday, June 21 at 3:30 PM Eastern.

What went down in Nashville that triggered Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s exciting NASCAR return?

Mardy Lindley, crew chief of the #88 team driven by JRM’s standout driver Connor Zilisch, received a one-race suspension following post-race inspection at Nashville Superspeedway. The penalty was issued after officials found two lug nuts on the car that were not secure.

The suspension levied on Lindley was deferred for the Xfinity race at Autodromo Hermano Rodriguez. As such, he will serve the penalty at Pocono, allowing Dale Earnhardt Jr. to step in as crew chief for the first time in the Xfinity Series.

A post on JR Motorsports' X account confirmed the presence of Dale Jr. on pit road at Pocono.

"This weekend, @DaleJr will be filling in for Mardy Lindley as crew chief of the No. 88 as Lindley serves his one race suspension for loose lugnuts following the NXS race in Nashville two weeks ago." the post read

Rookie Xfinity driver Connor Zilisch is currently ranked P5 in the driver standings, with a win to his credit.

About the author
Vardaan Kochhar

Vardaan Kochhar

Twitter icon

Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.

What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.

When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications