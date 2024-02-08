Dale Earnhardt Jr. previews his 2024 NASCAR racing schedule

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. previewed his racing schedule for the 2024 season, expressing interest in running three to four late-model races. He also hinted at a possible return to the Bristol Xfinity Series race.

In the latest episode of Ask Jr., presented by Dirty Mo Media, Dale Earnhardt Jr. confirmed that he would miss the North Wilkesboro CARS tour race, due to business commitments in New York. He is hoping to participate at Wilkesboro at the end of the season.

Answering questions posted by fans in a live stream, the JR Motorsports co-owner elaborated on his 2024 racing schedule. He said:

“It does not look like I’m going to be able to race at the Wilkesboro race, the All-Star week. So the Cars tour is going to Wilkesboro on that Tuesday and Wednesday. And I have some business in New York City that I cannot get out of. So I’m not gonna be able to compete this year in that race.”

Dale Jr. will kick off his 2024 racing season with his annual trip to the Florence Motor Speedway, confirming his entry for The Icebreaker late model race scheduled on Saturday, February 10. The 49-year-old is also looking forward to a return to the Locked-in 150 and the South Carolina 400 later in the season. He added:

“I’m gonna run my late model a couple of times, probably at Florence 3 times. They’ll have a race before Darlington in the second half of the year that I’ll probably run. If you’re at Darlington, come out and see us. Then the South Carolina 400 at the end of the year I might run. Probably gonna slide a race somewhere in the middle there in the Cars tour.”

As to his appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his wish to enter the Bristol Night race. However, he added that as of now, there is no official decision made by his team or sponsor Hellmann's.

“For the Xfinity race I wanna go back to Bristol... The night race at Bristol has just always been one of the more special weekends of the year. So it’s cool, we’ll see how it works out.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. excited for this year's Daytona 500

After wrapping up the show at the LA Memorial with the conclusion of the pre-season Busch Light Clash, NASCAR now heads to the East Coast for the highly anticipated season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

As the countdown for the Daytona 500 begins, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his excitement for the Great American Race. The 49-year-old took to X(formerly Twitter) and explained that he is looking forward to this year's race for a variety of reasons.

"Lookin forward to this years @DAYTONA 500 more than usual. Maybe it’s last years exciting finish. Or the @netflix @NASCAR series. Or that we’re back with the @DirtyMoMedia DJD podcast. Or it’s reading these old Daytona 500 programs. Either way I can’t wait for that green flag," he wrote on X.

The green flag for the Daytona 500 drops at 2:30pm ET, Sunday, February 18.