Dale Earnhardt Jr. puts on crew chief hat in new sponsor promo: “Who wants pancakes?”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was featured in IHOP's new advertisement, taking up a new, unprecedented role as the manager of the restaurant in the short promo. He was also seen delivering pancakes in a stock racing car, showcasing him as the "employee of the month".

Ad

Dale Jr. is arguably one of the most popular faces in NASCAR. The years he spent behind the wheel and the legacy his father formed in the Cup Series, along with his co-owned JR Motorsports team in the Xfinity Series, have uplifted his popularity within the sport and its fans.

He was recently featured in an IHOP ad, showcasing a crossover between the diner and NASCAR. He could be seen working as the manager, but sending out orders similar to those of crew chiefs.

Ad

Trending

"Who wants pancakes?! Dine-in, delivery or catering – breakfast moves fast at IHOP. Those world-famous pancakes get to the party even faster when I’m behind the wheel. Order @IHOP catering for all of your hosting needs," Dale Earnhardt Jr wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned, Dale Earnhardt Jr's co-owns JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series alongside his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller, L.W. Miller, and Rick Hendrick. Dale Jr. has been close with his sister since they were children, and they continue to work together.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals how Kelley took care of him as a child

In the new Prime Video docuseries, Earnhardt, Dale Jr., discussed the issues he faced during his childhood. His father, Dale Earnhardt, had left his mother, Brenda, and later married Teresa.

Ad

In the first episode of the series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. mentioned that while he and Kelley were still kids, his father and stepmother would stay out of the house for races. Both kids were left behind in the house, and although they had nannies to take care of them, they mentioned that they would miss their mother a lot.

It was at this moment that his sister, Kelley, would step up to take care of him. Although she was a little girl, too, she took on the responsibility of her younger brother.

Ad

"When dad went out of town to a race with Teresa, we had nannies that lived in the house with us, and man, we miss mom. We miss mom terribly," he said in a video shared by NASCAR on X (0:19 onwards). "So Kelly and I latched on each other in this time. You know, she was always looking out for me, making sure that I had lunch money or if she heard an argument coming in the room after everything had settled down."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kelley Earnhardt Miller mentioned that she did not feel mental pressure while taking care of her brother because she was not as mature at the time. The two continue to work together and are regularly spotted on the Xfinity Series field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.