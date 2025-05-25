Dale Earnhardt Jr. puts on crew chief hat in new sponsor promo: “Who wants pancakes?”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was featured in IHOP's new advertisement, taking up a new, unprecedented role as the manager of the restaurant in the short promo. He was also seen delivering pancakes in a stock racing car, showcasing him as the "employee of the month".
Dale Jr. is arguably one of the most popular faces in NASCAR. The years he spent behind the wheel and the legacy his father formed in the Cup Series, along with his co-owned JR Motorsports team in the Xfinity Series, have uplifted his popularity within the sport and its fans.
He was recently featured in an IHOP ad, showcasing a crossover between the diner and NASCAR. He could be seen working as the manager, but sending out orders similar to those of crew chiefs.
"Who wants pancakes?! Dine-in, delivery or catering – breakfast moves fast at IHOP. Those world-famous pancakes get to the party even faster when I’m behind the wheel. Order @IHOP catering for all of your hosting needs," Dale Earnhardt Jr wrote on X.
As mentioned, Dale Earnhardt Jr's co-owns JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series alongside his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller, L.W. Miller, and Rick Hendrick. Dale Jr. has been close with his sister since they were children, and they continue to work together.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals how Kelley took care of him as a child
In the new Prime Video docuseries, Earnhardt, Dale Jr., discussed the issues he faced during his childhood. His father, Dale Earnhardt, had left his mother, Brenda, and later married Teresa.
In the first episode of the series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. mentioned that while he and Kelley were still kids, his father and stepmother would stay out of the house for races. Both kids were left behind in the house, and although they had nannies to take care of them, they mentioned that they would miss their mother a lot.
It was at this moment that his sister, Kelley, would step up to take care of him. Although she was a little girl, too, she took on the responsibility of her younger brother.
"When dad went out of town to a race with Teresa, we had nannies that lived in the house with us, and man, we miss mom. We miss mom terribly," he said in a video shared by NASCAR on X (0:19 onwards). "So Kelly and I latched on each other in this time. You know, she was always looking out for me, making sure that I had lunch money or if she heard an argument coming in the room after everything had settled down."
Kelley Earnhardt Miller mentioned that she did not feel mental pressure while taking care of her brother because she was not as mature at the time. The two continue to work together and are regularly spotted on the Xfinity Series field.
