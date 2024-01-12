Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to “captivating” teaser ahead of Netflix’s NASCAR documentary

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently reacted to the release of Netflix's NASCAR documentary ahead, branding the upcoming series "captivating."

The motorsports world has been buzzing with the trailer launch for Netflix's latest racing production, NASCAR: Full Speed. Set to release later this month, the five-episode docuseries resembles Drive to Survive, which garnered positive reviews and is credited with leading a boost in the Formula One fan-following in the USA.

The production crew of NASCAR: Full Speed involves multiple motorsports personnel, including the former Cup Series driver and racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. Upon the release of the trailer, Dale Jr. took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement for the upcoming documentary. He wrote:

"I can’t wait for folks to see this. It’s simply fantastic. The production team nailed it. The camera work, audio. It’s captivating, but the access the drivers provide is the most surprising aspect. It’s the best promotion of NASCAR I’ve seen in a long long while."

While it may not divulge specific details, the one-minute trailer has already sparked excitement among fans and racing enthusiasts.

More details about the Dale Earnhardt Jr. produced Netflix's NASCAR docuseries

NASCAR: Full Speed is poised to take viewers behind the scenes of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It will focus on nine prominent drivers' quest for the Driver's Championship.

The lineup includes reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick.

With these dynamic personalities, the series promises an in-depth exploration of the intense competition and personal journeys within the NASCAR circuit.

Scheduled to debut on January 30, days before the NASCAR series resumes inside the Los Angeles Coliseum, Full Speed comprises five 45-minute episodes. With Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s addition to the series' production crew, fans can expect an experience of high-profile behind-the-scene drama like never before.