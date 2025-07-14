Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to “insane” fishing story involving The Intimidator

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently reacted to a story shared by Kix Brooks on his podcast about a fishing trip with Dale Earnhardt. The story showcased a funny side to the Intimidator.

The story recalls a triumphant fishing trip on a 51-foot Hatteras boat with family consisting of mahi-mahi and wahoo, when notice was taken of marlin jumping in the distance by Kix Brooks and Dale Earnhardt Jr. After spending all day reeling in fish and a long day of being on the ocean, Dale was so excited that he threw a line back in and began catching marlin, while Kix was too tired to give it a shot at first. Kix worked his way into marlin catching mode and learned how to help reel one in, help to tag it, and Dale was pumped about the whole trip.

Following the fishing fun, Earnhardt decided to show Kix some sea turtles by dumping chum overboard to entice them. Out of nowhere, Earnhardt tossed Kix into the bloody water, causing a hilariously chaotic scene. Kix described it as surreal with a Tarantino feel. Underwater, Kix could hear his wife’s panicked scream from the boat as it was driving away, and he was struggling to find a way to move. The story concludes with Kix being picked up by the boat's Captain and Earnhardt, relieved to have survived this adventure mostly intact.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacted to this story and wrote on X:

"This is fkn insane."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a well-known former NASCAR driver and team owner. He is one of the sport's most famous and successful drivers, with a long career that bore 26 NASCAR Cup Series wins, including several memorable wins at the Daytona 500, putting him in the elite company of drivers who have accomplished similar feats at the event, which is one-third of the triple crown of motorsports.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. responds to a NASCAR fan’s ‘wrong approach’ about Daytona and Talladega

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently responded to a NASCAR fan’s suggestion that the Cup Series should reduce the number of races at Daytona and Talladega from twice a year, arguing that removing these historic superspeedways is the wrong approach.

Instead of abandoning these tracks due to concerns about racing quality or safety, Earnhardt Jr. emphasized the need to improve the racing product itself. He highlighted the unique and historic nature of Daytona and Talladega, stressing that making the racing better should be the priority rather than skipping these venues altogether.

“My opinion to that would be we make a lot of mistakes by leaving racetracks because the racing isn't good. That is the wrong approach. You should make the racing better, not leave the track. Them two tracks right there are quite unique and very historic,” he said (22:50 onwards).

The fan’s concerns were understandable, especially following a massive multi-car wreck at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which raised safety questions.

