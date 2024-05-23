Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts with NASCAR trivia after Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s $75,000 fine

The recently wrapped-up NASCAR All-Star Race witnessed a violent altercation between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The latter vented his frustration after an early exit from the 200-lap run. Moving forward, NASCAR has slapped the JTG Daugherty driver with a hefty fine of $75000 and other severe punishments.

On the other hand, the Richard Childress Racing driver was left untouched by the officials as no punishment was awarded to him. Amid the trivia birthed from the penalty fiasco, Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave his take as he replied to the fans.

Post-race brawls have been an ingrained part of the sport from a business point of view, and NASCAR actively promoting different angles of the fight on their social channels cements the notion. However, days after spreading the excerpts of the violent altercation, NASCAR handed Stenhouse Jr. a $75000 fine.

Moreover, the officials have suspended Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s father, Richard Stenhouse, for an indefinite period, mechanic Clint Myrick has been sidelined for eight races, and the #47 Chevy tuner Keith Matthews has been suspended for four races.

Upon learning about the penalties, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was caught off guard as he replied to motorsports reporter Jeff Gluck's Tweet:

"Wow, I’m surprised by the severity of all these penalties," Junior wrote.

Furthermore, Dale Earnhardt Jr. penned how brawls have been a prime factor for NASCAR's marketability as he gave an example of the infamous "The Fight" during the 1979 Daytona 500:

"After the 1979 Daytona 500 Cale Yarborough, Bobby Allison, and Donnie Allison were fined 6k each for fighting. They all recouped most of the money over the next 5 races for good behavior. “The Fight” was and still is marketed today in what many consider the most important race in NASCAR history," Junior wrote.

One fan calculated the present value of the $6000 fine imposed in 1979 and highlighted that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got penalized more:

"$6,000 in 1975 = $35,461.97 in 2024. Considering these guys are definitely making more than the minimum, $75K may be slightly high but it tracks tbh," wrote the fan.

"Thanks for doing the math for us here. 👍🏼," Dale Jr. replied.

One fan concurred with motorsports reporter Pete Pistone's take on the matter:

"Well @PPistone made a fair point yesterday. Why is something that happened over 40 years ago the defining moment of how things are handled? I will say I'd rather fists fly than use 3000+lb race car as a weapon, so there's that," the fan commented.

"I like when @PPistone gives his opinion. May not always agree but I know he brings with it lots of common sense and has been around this sport for decades," Junior wrote.

NASCAR VP of Competition detailed the rationale behind slapping Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with stringent punishments

Since NASCAR's inception in 1948, several post-race fights have occurred and the drivers have faced the aftermath of the brawls. However, in a twisted turnaround of events, only Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fined by the officials, not Kyle Busch.

The disparity in awarding the punishment was called out by many as Busch was left unfazed while the JTG Daugherty driver lost his key personnel, in addition to the hefty fines, for the next four races. However, when Stenhouse Jr.'s #47 Chevy suffered the early exit, he largely hinted at the ensuing brawl while the All-Star Race was still underway.

NASCAR VP of Competition Elton Sawyer highlighted the mentioned aspect, outlining the luxury of time at Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s disposal to make "different decisions" than to pounce on the #8 Chevrolet driver. He gave his take on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, saying:

"What I will say, when you wait, you know, 198 laps and you make those decisions that were made, again, we're going to react to that. There could have been different decisions made once we start to get to the point where it gets physical."

"Better decisions could have been made throughout that period of time that between the incident that happened on the racetrack and the incident that happened in the garage post race," the VP of competition added.

So far, neither Ricky Stenhouse Jr. nor his crew have reacted to the massive penalties imposed by NASCAR.