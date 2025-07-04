Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to No. 40 paint scheme tease linking Daniel Suarez to Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has sparked potential theories for Daniel Suarez's future in NASCAR after his recent reactions on social media. Suarez was in the limelight recently during the inaugural points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race at Mexico City, but the happiness was short-lived for the 33-year-old driver as the Trackhouse Racing team has decided to let go of the driver for the 2026 season. He is the only Mexican driver on the Cup Series grid currently, but finds his seat for next season in shambles.

Ad

Trackhouse Racing and Daniel Suarez mutually agreed to part ways ahead of the next season, and fans were expecting and ready for the worst outcome for the driver. The young teenage driver, Connor Zilisch, will be replacing Suarez for the team. He has been making consistent noise in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

Recently, however, there has been a slight ray of hope for the Mexican driver and his fans linked to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s cryptic reaction on X. Earnhardt Jr. reacted to a post by a NASCAR paint designer, Scott Pierchorowicz, who took to X ideating Suarez driving a Blue no. 40 Legacy Motor Club car next year owned by Jimmie Johnson.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Jimmie Johnson has not responded to the post yet, Earnhardt Jr. reacted to the post with a Ryan Gosling GIF, sparking speculations around the NASCAR community of a spectacular announcement of Daniel Suarez joining the JR Motorsports team for next season.

Earnhardt Jr. co-owns the team, and seeing Suarez's performance in the Xfinity Series race at Mexico City, the NASCAR Hall of Famer would be interested in having Suarez race for his team.

Ad

Daniel Suarez is excited for the future after the announcement of Trackhouse Racing's split

The only Mexican driver to have won a Cup Series race in NASCAR, Daniel Suarez, does not have a seat for the next season yet. Trackhouse Racing and Suarez have parted ways on mutual agreement for the next season.

While the fans remain concerned for the driver's future, he is excited for what lies ahead for him in the future. He recently expressed his thoughts on the announcement.

Ad

"This is just a new chapter. That’s all it is, This is not a sad moment. It’s just a change, and it happens. I have known about this for a while. I’m actually a little bit relieved that this is out and people know about it and we can talk about it and we can move forward with future plans and continue to work. I’m excited for whatever comes next.” Daniel Suarez said via SiriusXM radio.

Suarez is currently ranked 29th in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, scoring 299 points. He has not qualified for the playoffs so far, but hopes to clinch a victory in the upcoming races and participate in the latter stage of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.