Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to viral TikTok chatter over his body part: "Still got it"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for a lot of things. He is a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, a team owner, a podcast host, and the co-owner of a handcrafted vodka brand alongside his wife, Amy Earnhardt. But it seems that the Hall of Famer is known for his butt as well.

Recently, on the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast, Dale Jr. reacted to his fans doting on his “firm” butt, or as he called it himself. It all started with a TikTok photo of Dale Jr. dressed in a tight firesuit. Well, the collective gaze fell on the obvious.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. turned 50 this year, but the man still got it'. Amy, the co-host of his show, looked on amused as he said (0:24):

“Well, I didn't know what they were meaning by it. But I wasn't up on the slang...didn't know if that was good or bad. I had my driver suit for this past weekend was a little tighter than normal. I don't think I've gotten bigger...I really think the suit got a little tighter, at least in my a**.”

“I guess there was some people who appreciated the firm cut. Still got it; 50 years old,” he exclaimed.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hosts another weekly podcast, the Dale Jr. Download on Dirty Mo Media, an original content company founded by Dale Jr. himself. It also features several other well-known shows like the Door Bumper Clear podcast and Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to last week’s race at Richmond Raceway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. appreciated the quality of racing last week at Richmond. He isn’t a fan of the NextGen machine, but this time, he liked how it performed on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval in Richmond, Virginia.

What caught his attention the most were the tires that the cars used throughout the 400-lap event.

“Maybe the tire is a bigger part than I realized. …The tire may be a bigger part of this than I even realized.”

“We got what we got, and Goodyear can do what they did this past weekend. Maybe we kind of have an opportunity. Maybe this is light at the end of the tunnel. Maybe this is the path toward something we can all appreciate,” he added.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon won the race, marking his maiden victory of the 2025 season. Rounding up the top five were Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric.

Next up for the drivers is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Scheduled for this coming Saturday, August 23, the 400-lap event can be watched live on Peacock or listened to on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 7:30 p.m. ET onwards.

