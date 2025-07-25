Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls embarrassing moment of crashing out early during Tim Dugger's visit: "I wanted to pirate"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a knack for storytelling, which has played a part in him becoming one of the most popular figures in NASCAR. On a recent episode of Bless Your 'Hardt, the legendary driver recounted a laugh-out-loud moment: crashing out early due to tiredness during his friend Tim Dugger's visit.

Dugger is an American country music songwriter and singer. The Alabama-based singer grew up watching NASCAR racing. With roots in gospel singing and classic country music, he developed a deep love for songwriting and storytelling. He has also been a close friend of Dale Earnhardt Jr. for years.

Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, shared an embarrassing story of the former just crashing out early and sleeping on the sofa during his friend's visit. Despite being excited about the visit, Dale Jr. said it didn't go to plan.

"About the middle of the afternoon, I was like, Tim, 'I'm tired, I'm ready to shut down, I want to go lie down'. So, I laid down on the couch and went to sleep. That's a little embarrassing because he came all the way out here, and we didn't really get to stand on the throttle. I wanted to pirate, and I couldn't pirate," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast.

The couple shared a number of different stories on the podcast episode. Meanwhile, Dale Jr.'s team is closing in on a massive milestone.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expresses his nervousness as JR Motorsports nears 100 wins

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been involved in all steps of the journey his NASCAR Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports, has had. The team has a chance of completing 100 wins in the Xfinity Series this weekend at Indianapolis, but Dale Jr. is nervous as he has several important family events planned that he needs to attend.

Earnhardt Jr. plans on being at the race in Indianapolis this weekend, but he leaves for a one-week family trip soon after, and may not be available for the race next Saturday at Iowa.

"I’m nervous ’cause there are some weekends I can’t be there, don’t know how to feel about that. I mean, Indy’s this weekend. If we do it there, if we do it this weekend, I’m there. Next weekend, we’re out of town. And then it’s like out of town, out of town, out of town. So, we’ll see," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast.

Amy also expressed that she doesn't want her husband to miss this special moment of JR Motorsports' journey during the podcast. Earnhardt Jr. will hope that his team achieves the historic feat this weekend in Indianapolis; otherwise, he might have to miss this special moment.

