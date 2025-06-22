Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls when The Intimidator made Richard Petty “so mad”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected on an out-of-character moment for his dad, Dale Sr., during a forgettable outing at Martinsville in 1980. The Intimidator, who was in his second full-time Cup Series season, initiated a nine-car pile-up on the opening lap, which also involved The King, Richard Petty.

After winning Rookie of the Year honors in the 1979 season, Dale Sr. emerged as a championship contender in just his second season in 1980. Following victories in Atlanta and Bristol, Dale Sr. was leading the points standings when the Cup Series made the trip to Martinsville for the spring race.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. lined up 11th on the grid, with Richard Petty starting eighth. After taking the green flag, The Intimidator tried to dive down the inside into Turn One, but caught Dick Brooks and was soon door-to-door with Richard Petty. The contact initiated a nine-car pile-up and also infuriated The King.

On the third episode of Becoming Earnhardt, covering Dale Sr's championship-winning 1980 season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave his honest opinion on his dad's uncharacteristic move.

"Martinsville, this is a race to forget. This was really out of character, at least in my opinion, for him. The green flag comes out he's starting on the inside, let's say row five or so. They drive down into Turn one and dad is running into the door of the #43 car. He's jumped the inside three wide. No one's going into Turn one expecting this."

The incident led to a post-race confrontation, as NASCAR's first seven-time champion warned the seven-time champion in the making.

"Richard Petty is so mad, I think he goes up after the race and sticks his finger in Dad's chest and he's like, 'You got to change some things'." Dale Earnhardt Jr. said, "Yeah, it's probably a good teaching moment for dad."

Darrell Waltrip ended up winning the 1980 spring Martinsville race, with Petty finishing in third place. Dale Sr. finished the race in 13th position, two spots behind his future team boss Richard Childress, who was driving the #3 car.

The King discusses his introduction to The Intimidator with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Richard Petty vividly remembered the incident at Martinsville Speedway, describing it as his introduction to The Intimidator. In an interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Petty said that after taking the green flag, Dale Sr. turned left, went across the grass, and clipped the curb to initiate the pile-up.

Petty was frustrated with the first-lap wreck, as he made his way to Dale Sr. and stuck his finger on his chest as a warning. Dale Earnhardt Jr. agreed that it was a learning moment for his dad, although he would eventually earn the nickname The Intimidator.

"We go down, turned into the corner, and all of a sudden there's a car on my hood. What happened, when the race started, he just turned left and went across the grass, he jumped the curb and jumped right in the middle of the whole crowd. That was my introduction to Dale Earnhardt," he said on Dale Jr. Download.

Petty was the reigning champion in 1980, having won his record seventh championship the previous season. The 1980 season was a passing of the torch, as Dale Earnhardt Sr. won his maiden championship in just his second season. Dale Sr. would go on to equal Petty's record of seven championships, later matched by Jimmie Johnson.

