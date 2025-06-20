Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflects on country artist Cole Swindell's song offering homage to their late fathers

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a popular figure in the NASCAR world and is loved by many all around the globe. Popular American Country music singer and songwriter, Cole Swindell, released a new song named "Dale Jr." sharing commonalities between himself and the veteran NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., as both of them lost their dad.

The singer released his brand new track on the occasion of Father's Day, dedicating it to a conversation he had with Earnhardt Jr. The song is based on the real experience of Swindell losing his father.

Speaking on Bless Your 'Hardt, Earnhardt Jr. expressed how he felt about the song and his experience listening to it.

"He told me about this song. It was really cool that he would even do that. I always got a big kick when anyone ever mentioned Dad in a song, and never imagined that I would ever be any part of anything like that...

"When he sent that to me, I really did not know how to respond to it because I did not know what to say. I wanted to tell him that I was really happy about it..... but I really didn't know how to say that or if I should outwardly express that," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

The song features soothing shakers, melodic guitar notes, and a relaxing country melody. Swindell recalled the time he and Earnhardt Jr. spent sharing a down-to-earth conversation over missing their respective late fathers. Dale Earnhardt Sr. died due to a crash during the Daytona 500 in 2001.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives his take on Carson Hocevar's remarks about the Cup Series race in Mexico

Dale Earnhardt Jr. never shies away from giving his honest and bold take on any controversy or incident around the NASCAR community. The veteran driver spoke on Carson Hocevar's recent remarks on the Viva Mexico 250 race that he made on a Twitch stream.

Hocevar pinpointed the travel and security concerns during the race, calling it a “s***show” while he was live. NASCAR and Spire Motorsports decided to fine the driver $50,000, which will be donated to three Mexican NPOs.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave his take on the incident in a conversation with Steve Letarte and Adam Alexander.

"When you’re on a stream, there are people in your chat. Normally, those people may also be sim racers or from the community. So there’s this sense that you’re in a room having a conversation with a small group of people. But if you say something that’s a bit controversial, it’s coming out of that room quickly. So, it was a mistake that he made, something he shouldn’t have said," Earnhardt Jr. said, via an episode of Dale Jr. Download.

Earnhardt Jr. further clarified that he wanted Hocevar to continue streaming and not change his nature or personality despite this incident.

