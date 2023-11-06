Dale Earnhardt Jr reflects on an “emotional day” with Kevin Harvick retiring and Ryan Blaney winning the Cup Series title

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has shared his thoughts at the end of the 2023 NASCAR season, penning heartfelt messages for Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick.

The 2023 NASCAR season came to a dramatic close on Sunday evening in Phoenix, leaving fans with mixed emotions.

The highlight of the day was the crowning of a new world champion, 29-year-old Ryan Blaney, driving for Team Penske. He clinched his first world title in what promises to be a career-defining moment.

However, the day also featured an emotional farewell, as NASCAR legend and 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick took to the track for the final time in his illustrious career.

The 47-year-old Stewart Haas Racing driver concluded his journey with a commendable seventh-place finish at the Phoenix Raceway.

One individual who felt emotional was NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. As the 2023 season culminated at the Phoenix Raceway, Earnhardt Jr. took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share his reflections on the day's events.

In a heartfelt message, Dale Earnhardt Jr. paid tribute to Kevin Harvick's remarkable career, acknowledging the profound impact the veteran driver has had on the sport. He said:

"This was an emotional day. Watching Kevin Harvick finish his career drives home just how far into this life I find myself. So many years and memories in the past."

Shifting his focus to the newly crowned champion, Earnhardt Jr. reminisced about his early interactions with Ryan Blaney.

"And Ryan Blaney, who I remember talking to on the grid of his first cup start. I brought the beer to the post race party after the first cup win. It’s been fun to watch his career. He’s one of the good guys and does what he can to push the sport forward," he added.

Racing is "frustrating at times", according to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The part-time racer also acknowledged the challenges inherent to the sport of racing. Despite the frustrations that may arise, Dale Earnhardt Jr. affirmed the significance of NASCAR in his life, stating:

"Man this sport can be frustrating at times, but it still to this day means the world to me and gets to me like nothing else in my professional life does. Now, time to go home and be with my girls."

With the racing weekend at Phoenix coming to a close, NASCAR has its three new champions in the form of Ryan Blaney, Cole Custer and Ben Rhodes. As Dale Jr. aptly stated, drivers and teams would cherish the long break ahead, before NASCAR action resumes in 2024.