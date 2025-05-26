Dale Earnhardt Jr. reminds NASCAR fans of 'pretty cool deal' for the next few races

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the NASCAR legend, has reminded his followers about the “pretty cool deal” Prime Video has for NASCAR fans. The five races set to be broadcast on Prime Video are Charlotte Motor Speedway (already over), Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR entered a historic media rights agreement with Amazon Prime at the beginning of the 2025 season, where Prime will serve as the broadcast partner. Under this new seven-year deal, Prime Video will stream five exclusive Cup Series races each season, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and will also carry live coverage of practice and qualifying.

This marked the first time that a major NASCAR race was aired exclusively on a streaming platform, creating an appeal for the younger audiences. The debut of NASCAR on Prime Video also features the return of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the broadcasting booth.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted that Amazon Prime Video has an offering for the fans of the sport, where, before the pre-race show, fans can see the sights around the track, including pit roads. He called it a “pretty cool deal” to be able to wait for the show and watch all the track has to offer before the day’s event.

"Each week on NASCAR @SportsonPrime several minutes before the Pre Race show begins, you'll be able to see sights and sounds from the pits and track. It's a pretty cool deal to be able to fire up the stream and see all thats going on as you wait for the show to begin," Dale Jr. posted on X.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of NASCAR’s most recognisable figures. He is celebrated as a driver, team owner, and broadcaster. He is the son of the legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, who won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships, and has carved out a legacy of his own. Junior has secured two Daytona 500 victories along with his 24 other NASCAR Cup Series wins. After retiring from full-time racing, Dale Jr. set his sights on broadcasting and team ownership (of JR Motorsports).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. nominates 'good little driver' who replaced Kyle Larson as JRM's potential Cup prospect

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his thoughts on who he would choose as a driver if his team moved up to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time. During a fan interaction at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Earnhardt Jr. praised Justin Allgaier, who drove for JRM in their Cup debut at the Daytona 500 and finished an impressive ninth. He highlighted Allgaier’s strong performance, especially when he substituted for Kyle Larson in the No. 5 car, noting his ability to recover from setbacks and his consistent talent in the Next Gen car.

"Well, Justin [Allgaier] did a good job for us in Daytona. I think Justin is a Cup talent, Cup quality driver. So, if we did snap our fingers and and get a cup team tomorrow, I think Justin would be our driver. And he's done a really good job driving the Next Gen car for Chevrolet at test and so forth. And last year when he subbed in for [Kyle] Larson in the #5, I mean, he drove that car past the leaders to get a lap back, which was really impressive. Good little driver and great friend of the company and so that would be pretty cool," Dale Earnhardt Jr. described on Bless Your Hardt. [49:30 onwards]

Earnhardt Jr. described Allgaier as a “good little driver” and a great friend to the company, making him his top choice for a potential Cup ride.

