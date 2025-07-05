Dale Earnhardt Jr. responds to a NASCAR fan’s ‘wrong approach’ about Daytona and Talladega

Dale Earnhardt Jr. responded to a fan’s idea of not racing at Daytona and Talladega twice a year. Pointing at how the current superspeedway racing product translates on the restrictor-plate duo, the fan thought that it would be better if the tracks were not visited that often in a season.

However, Dale Jr. did not agree. According to the NASCAR Hall of Famer, the racing should be improved instead, as deserting a racetrack is never the answer. Detailing more on the matter, the former driver said (22:50 onwards, via Dale Jr. Download):

“My opinion to that would be we make a lot of mistakes by leaving racetracks because the racing isn't good. That is the wrong approach. You should make the racing better, not leave the track. Them two tracks right there are quite unique and very historic.”

The fan’s side of the argument was understandable. It was in cohesion with the massive pileup that took place on Lap 69 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (now EchoPark Speedway) last week. Thankfully, every driver who was involved in the wreck escaped without major injuries. But things could have gotten worse.

As things stand, the NASCAR Cup Series is expected to return to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 23 and Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500 on October 19. Both races will stream on Peacock with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Over those two weekends (on Saturdays), NASCAR will host a pair of Xfinity Series races as well. JR Motorsports, owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., will field three cars in those two events: the No. 88 driven by Connor Zilisch, the No. 40 driven by reigning series champion Justin Allgaier, and the No. 1 driven by Carson Kvapil.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains if Atlanta could host NASCAR’s regular season finale

In a recent episode of his Dale Jr. Download podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained why he was all for the NASCAR Cup Series having Atlanta Motor Speedway as the last racetrack on its regular season schedule before moving on to the postseason. But changing Atlanta’s position doesn’t mean that Daytona has to go.

Many fans would like the second race at Daytona to be moved to the 4th of July, which is a federal holiday. But there’s a problem with that.

“We have July 4th, when we get a lot of people because it’s July 4th,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained. “Then we have the race later when a lot of people come into town. We don’t need them on the same date.”

“But could Daytona just move to another part of the year? I think absolutely it could, and having Atlanta as the final race of the regular season, to me, sounds like a no-brainer,” the two-time Xfinity Series champion added.

Only time will tell if Atlanta ever makes the regular season finale. All eyes are on the Chicago Street Circuit, which is expected to host this weekend’s races, the Cup Series Grant Park 165 and the Xfinity Series Loop 110.

