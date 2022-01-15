"I’m done taking risks": Dale Earnhardt Jr. on why he won't return to NASCAR Cup Series

Seeing Dale Earnhardt Jr. back in a firesuit and driving around Daytona International Speedway for Next Gen testing had many wondering the same question: Is he thinking about coming out of retirement to race in the NASCAR Cup Series again?

But Earnhardt was quick to put any rumors to rest on Tuesday evening, seemingly shutting down any chance of a return to the Cup Series:

"If you're not willing to go out there and put it all on the line I don't think you need to be competing."

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX “I’m 47 years old. … I’m done taking risks.” @DaleJr says testing at Daytona did not make him want to return to race in the Daytona 500. “I’m 47 years old. … I’m done taking risks.” @DaleJr says testing at Daytona did not make him want to return to race in the Daytona 500. https://t.co/2k9bBNJzcu

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is done putting himself in dangerous situations

Earnhardt spent 17 seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series, accumulating 26 victories, including two Daytona 500s before closing out his career driving for Hendrick Motorsports. Later this month, he'll be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina. But the 47-year-old confirmed that his Cup Series days are firmly in the rear-view mirror.

"I’m done taking risks. I’ve got two little girls I love being around. I’ve put my wife through a lot. She put everything in her world on pause for eight or 10 years while we did all that."

Although he retired from driving in the series in 2017, Dale Earnhardt Jr. never strayed too far from Cup Series racing. He hopped into the broadcast booth and joined the NASCAR on NBC broadcasting team in 2018.

He and his road manager became the hosts of the Dale Jr. Download podcast. Since 2018, edited versions of the show have aired on NBCSN, where he interviews current and former NASCAR drivers and personalities.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr 32 @chaseelliott heads means 32 test runs in 2 days @DAYTONA . A month ago I was hoping for 1 or 2. Still on a high from making all those laps. 32 @chaseelliott heads means 32 test runs in 2 days @DAYTONA. A month ago I was hoping for 1 or 2. Still on a high from making all those laps. https://t.co/kHZI0cb4G5

Since his retirement, Earnardt has driven at least one race in the Xfinity Series each season. In 2022, that one-off start will come at Martinsville Speedway on April 8.

