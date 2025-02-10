Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals 4-word reaction to wife Amy on Kendrick Lamar’s car for Super Bowl halftime show

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to his social media account to reveal his "dream car." While he unraveled the car to his wife, Amy Earnhardt, at first, he then shared it with his fans and followers on X amid the LIX Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 9).

Earnhardt Jr. has a dream car, and it's none other than the Buick Regal, also known as the Buick Regal Grand National (GNX). It was the same car that renowned American rapper Kendrick Lamar put on stage during the halftime show at the Super Bowl.

Lamar performed with the all-black Buick Regal Grand National coupe with white alloys, and it was the center of attraction. Like many motorsports enthusiasts, Dale Earnhardt Jr. saw it and instantly told his wife about it. Speaking about the same, the former NASCAR driver quote-tweeted ESPN Senior Writer Ryan McGee's X post on Lamar and Buick Regal.

McGee uploaded a photo with Lamar and the Buick Regal, where he wrote:

"I don't care if you like Kendrick Lamar's music or not. Any man who makes a Buick Grand National the centerpiece of the #SuperBowl halftime show is a superhero. #GNX."

Quote-tweeting the post, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote:

"I told Amy "that's my dream car."

Currently, Buick is one of the divisions of the American automobile manufacturer, General Motors. They are currently the oldest automobile company after Oldsmobile went defunct in 2004. They have a rich history, including NASCAR, where they fielded cars in the 1980s.

In the late 1980s, General Motors entered NASCAR with the Regal from Buick and particularly the Grand National model. Soon it became one of the most attractive cars. However, by the 1990s, Buick's reign in NASCAR was over as GM removed them to put Oldsmobile as marquee.

After Oldsmobile went defunct in 2005, GM placed Pontiac in its place till 2009. However, at the end of 2009, GM lifted Pontiac to put Chevrolet in NASCAR, and currently, they are the flag bearers of GM in stock car racing. Besides NASCAR, Buick also had its presence in the IndyCar Series, IMSA GT Series and Trans Am Series.

Delving deeper into Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s "dream car" Buick Regal Grand National GNX

The 1987 model of the Buick Regal Grand Prix came with a 3.8L V6 engine with a Garrett T3 Turbocharger, ceramic impeller and GNX heat shield. The GNX here stood for Grand National Experimental. According to a report, only 547 GNXs were ever made.

The new Buick Regal at the Cincinnati Auto Expo inside the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. - Source: Imagn

The car had 276 horsepower at 4,400 rpm and 360 lb-ft at 3,000 rpm torque. The Buick Regal GNX could reach 0-60 in just 4.7 seconds and had a trap speed of 104 miles an hour. The car came with a Turbo-HydraMatic 2004R Transmission.

The average price of a Buick Regal Grand National GNX is around $180,000. However, it depends on the conditions and usage. The highest recorded sale price for one such car was $308,000 in 2022.

