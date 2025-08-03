Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals being called "one lucky S.O.B" by wife Amy amid high fortunes in 2025

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently revealed his wife Amy's remarks on how his 2025 has shaped up so far. During an episode of his podcast show, the Dale Jr. Download, the NASCAR Hall of Famer spoke about his fortunes this year, which includes major professional leaps.

In 2025, Dale Jr. entered his first ever Cup race as a team owner with JRM in the Daytona 500. The #40 entry fielded by Justin Allgaier came home with an impressive ninth place finish. A few months on from that, Dale Jr. served as a crew chief for Connor Zilisch in Pocono, a race the JRM driver ended up winning.

As Dale Earnhardt Jr. mentioned these highlights from his 2025, a crew member on his podcast remarked on what a year it has been for him. Earnhardt Jr. claimed that's what his wife Amy also told him.

"Amy's like, 'You're one lucky S.O.B'. I'm like, 'Yeah'. I mean, what am I supposed to do? She's like, 'You keep falling into these ... on and on and on ...'," he described.

Junior revealed another instance of him getting lucky involving Luke Combs. He said he received a call from the country music star about a music video idea. Combs wondered if Earnhardt would be interested in being a part of it, to which the former NASCAR driver agreed. He was subsequently told that in the video, he'd be driving a car which would be a Next Gen car in Charlotte.

However, upon hearing these ideas, Dale Earnhardt Jr. raised his concerns.

"I was like, 'This song sounds like it's about grassroots racing to me. It sounds like a guy getting back into his old [ __ ] you know'. I was like, 'And I don't drive Next Gen cars. Never have. So, it's not very authentic. Never will'. So, I'm never going to run a Next Gen race. I thought, I love the late model stock stuff, so why don't we shine a light on that? So, we ended up making that," he elaborated. [26:20]

Dale Jr. revealed that when Amy came into his life, she would call him out for being negative and pessimistic. She would ask her future husband to think about the law of attraction, post which he changed his attitude and willed all the positive aspects of his life into existence.

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up on how his marriage changed his personality

In a 2018 interview, Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke about how being married to Amy Reimann changed him as a person. Earnhardt and Reimann married on New Year's Eve in 2016 after years of dating.

Speaking about his personality post marriage, Dale Jr. said (via Autoweek):

"I’ve grown a lot as a person. We both have changed tremendously. There were not many surprises or disappointments. Every day is better with Amy as a part of it, and I’ve learned to be someone who makes her life better each day."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed that his marriage up to that point had been 'wonderful' and 'very busy'. However, he added that he and Amy were closer than ever at that point.

