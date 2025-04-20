Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his expectations for Kasey Kahne’s future after the Rockingham fallout

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his thoughts on what lies ahead for former Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne. Although Kahne stepped away from full-time racing in 2018, his recent part-time return has sparked plenty of excitement among fans.

Ad

Kasey Kahne’s return to the Xfinity Series couldn’t have come at a more fitting venue than Rockingham Speedway—the very track where he made his NASCAR debut in 2002 behind the wheel of the No. 98 Ford for Robert Yates Racing. Kahne amassed 18 Cup Series victories throughout his career, highlighted by a standout win in the Brickyard 400 during his time with Hendrick Motorsports.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to X to show his support for returning driver Kasey Kahne, who finished P15 in the Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway. Driving the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Kahne was running inside the top 10 early in the race and held P5 before making contact with a spinning Katherine Legge. Despite the setback and a caution-filled race with 15 yellow flags, Kahne skillfully avoided several race-ending incidents to bring the car home safely.

Ad

Trending

"I hope @kaseykahne runs several more pavement ovals. I want us all to live forever!" Dale Jr. wrote on X

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports nearly captured the win at Rockingham through driver Sammy Smith. The young driver battled hard with RCR’s Jesse Love in the closing laps of overtime, ultimately bringing the #8 Chevrolet home in second place.

However, it was a tougher outing for the rest of JRM’s lineup. All three remaining drivers, including reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, finished outside the top ten in Saturday’s race.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s driver Sammy Smith makes feelings clear on Jesse Love’s ‘hard racing’ in final overtime

Sammy Smith and Jesse Love were in a hard-fought battle to win the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway until the final overtime, where Smith was less than half a second behind the RCR driver.

Ad

Following the end of the race, Smith shared his thoughts on a competitive ending with Love in overtime.

"It was good hard racing right there. I ran hard that first restart when I got the lead. Congrats to Jesse"

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s #8 driver also won the $100,000 Dash4Cash at The Rock, marking a solid end to his day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vardaan Kochhar Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.



What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.



When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled. Know More