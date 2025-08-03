Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his experience of "feeling like a NASCAR rockstar" 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently opened up on the time he was a part of massive commercial shoots. In a conversation with his wife Amy on the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast, the NASCAR Hall of Famer looked back on his glory days and a current shoot he was a part of.

Earnhardt said he went to Florida recently for a commercial which also involved John Daly and Mike Tyson. But while he hadn't met those two legends before, Daly and Tyson's shots were scheduled for different days than him.

Despite that, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said it was 'pretty neat' to be able to have been a part of a big commercial like that.

"I hadn't been on a big shoot like that in a long time. I used to do stuff like that all the time with Bud and AMP and Mountain Dew, these big huge shoots in LA and all over the place... There were about 50 extras. They were sort of staging this pool party in the back, and man, it was fun. Felt like I was full-time NASCAR driving rockstar," he described. [37:00]

Earnhardt Jr. added that his experience was 'a lot of fun' as Amy mentioned that it must've been the reason he had 'such a good day'.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. found himself in a weird spot about writing inspirational quotes

Further sharing his experience from the commercial shoot, Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed his interaction with a 'kind, kind man' who owned the property. Junior said the man asked him to give him an inspirational quote.

Earnhardt claimed that the man had a thought board for his teenage kids on which he was getting these quotes from the legendary personalities who would be at his house.

"I thought, 'Damn, that's cool'. So he walks out of the room and I'm standing there, I'm going what the hell kind of quote am I going to put on this thing. Gosh, he's getting all these other guys to write quotes. I bet they're amazing quotes, football players, boy, they've been coached their whole lives, they've heard every great inspirational thing that could be said to them, they have this library of all these awesome thoughts. And I'm like, I don't have a quote. I don't have a motto," Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed. [41:00]

Following that, he claimed he went on Google and found some quotes from his father. However, he refrained from using a Dale Earnhardt quote as he was worried someone would call him out for not using his own quote.

But then Dale Jr. looked up the things he had said in the past, even though he felt weird about searching his own quotes on Google. He added that from the 30-odd quotes, he picked one.

