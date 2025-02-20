Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his ‘funeral song’ in a candid episode with wife Amy

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed his funeral song on the latest episode of Ask Amy with his wife Amy. The former NASCAR driver chose 1982's Eminence Front by The Who, particularly the long intro, which he believed could be used in any scenario.

Earnhardt Jr. is a 50-year-old Kannapolis native with 26 NASCAR Cup Series race wins. Outside of racing, he hosts the Dale Jr. Download podcast where he guests renowned motorsports personalities and gets questions on the Ask Jr./Amy segment.

One of the latest questions was the song he would like to play whenever he walks into a room, similar to WWE entrance songs. Dale Jr. answered Eminence Front and said the two-minute-long intro could be used anytime, including at his funeral.

"Eminence Front," Earnhardt Jr. answered. "Eminence Front is my funeral song. So like the intro to the Eminence Front... that would apply in pretty much any and every scenario." [7:58]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. argued the song could be applied in his best and worst days, saying:

"Eminence Front would apply to any scenario... hype, funeral, worst day of your life [...] Oh my gosh, Eminence Front, the intro to that. I'm hearing it in my head. I think if you could figure out a way to like loop Eminence Front just the instrumental [intro], I would probably be able to walk around for the rest of my life with that playing lightly in the background." [8:22]

When Amy asked Dale Earnhardt Jr. to pick an entrance song for her, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver chose the Titanic's theme song, My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion.

"The Titanic song. Any Celion Dion." [9:36]

The latest Ask Amy episode also touched on other music-related topics, including Post Malone and Nirvana's performance at Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary and Kendrick Lamar's NFL Super Bowl halftime show.

"I hope to do it again": Dale Earnhardt Jr. on successful NASCAR Cup Series debut

Before hopping on the Ask Amy podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. came off a successful debut in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona. His driver, Justin Allgaier, finished ninth in the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro with Traveller Whiskey as the title sponsor.

With a satisfying Daytona 500 result, the JR Motorsports team owner hoped to run it back again in the premier series, depending on the sponsorship/partnership situation. He said (via Noah Lewis on X):

"I hope to do it again. I think we hit it out of the park in terms of our activation with Traveller (Whiskey brand), and JR Motorsports did what they always do and that's engagement, marketing better than anybody in the sport of as good as anybody." [1:08]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. added:

"So, we'll see if that's exciting now, and they wanna continue doing this, and do it again sometimes this year or maybe somebody else calls us on Monday with some another ideas. But we're always ready, have been for years. So, we'll see."

Justin Allgaier commenced the race week with a P9 finish in the Duel 1 at Daytona, giving him a row 10 start. As mentioned, Allgaier finished ninth in the race. He capitalized on a late multi-car wreck that took out cars leading the field.

William Byron defended his Daytona 500 title to secure a back-to-back win.

