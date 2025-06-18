Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals inheriting father Dale Sr.'s $50 bill racing superstition

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently addressed the superstition he followed, similar to that of his late father, Dale Earnhardt. Speaking about it in the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the former stock car racing driver mentioned how he regarded the $50 bills before the race as superstitious.

While answering fans' questions during the #AskJr. episode of the podcast, he was asked if he followed any superstitions. The former Hendrick Motorsports confirmed the same, saying that he followed multiple ones.

"Yeah, oh yeah," Earnhardt Jr. said. "Well I mean, in any of the traditional ones, like walking on the ladders, breaking glass, $50 bills."

"So I just did everything dad did. If dad believes something, I believe something, and dad thought $50 bills were suspicious, he didn't want one in his pocket, if you tried giving him one, he wouldn't take it. So I had that as well, as silly as it sounds," Earnhardt Jr. further added. (1:05:35 onwards)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1998 to 2017, where he racked up 631 races. The 50-year-old picked up 26 wins, 15 pole positions, and 260 Top 10s.

Earnhardt Jr., the owner of the Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports, has been racing in the Xfinity Series since 1996. Although he is not racing full-time anymore, he has not ruled out an appearance in this series. Dale Jr.'s last Xfinity appearance came at the 2024 Food City 300 at Bristol.

Dale Earnhardt, Earnhardt Jr.'s late father, is regarded as one of the most successful NASCAR Cup drivers in the sport, with seven Cup Series titles and 76 wins to his name. However, he died in an unfortunate accident while racing in the Daytona 500 in 2001.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed his grandfather's superstition involving peanuts

During the same episode of his podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also revealed his grandfather, Ralf Earnhardt's, superstition. Speaking about this, here's what the NASCAR Hall of Famer said:

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. poses for a picture with the restored 1984 Chevy Nova driven by his father, the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. - Source: Imagn

"My grandfather, Ralf Earnhardt was very serious about peanuts being around his race car, that's an old superstition. I don't know where that origin of that superstition comes from." (1:06:20-1:06:30)

Ralf Earnhardt, the patriarch of the Earnhardt family, participated in 51 NASCAR Cup Series races from 1956 to 1964 and is regarded as one of NASCAR's winningest drivers with over 350 NASCAR-sanctioned race wins to his name. He died of a heart attack in 1973.

