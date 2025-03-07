Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his unexpected message to former POTUS Geroge W. Bush that shocked the Daytona media center

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has pulled back the curtain on his conversation with the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush. The legendary NASCAR driver received a congratulatory call from the former POTUS, after claiming the 2004 Daytona 500 victory; but Junior's words sent the media center into a frenzy.

Ad

Six years after the tragic passing of Dale Earnhardt Sr., who marked his last race at the 2001 Daytona 500, the seven-time Cup Series champion's son added another elusive win to the Earnhardt family's legacy. The season-opener race was Junior's first Daytona 500 win that materialized after a griping battle in the final 19 laps.

Junior addressed the gathering in the Daytona Media Center after dominating 56 of the 200-lap race and edging out runner-up Tony Stewart, who led a race-high 98 laps. Thus, during the media availability, the 2004 Daytona 500 winner received a call from the then-POTUS, George W. Bush.

Ad

Trending

Dale Earnhardt Jr. told his wife Amy that the former President praised him for representing the United States of America at the 'Super Bowl of NASCAR' and being a great citizen of the nation. Intrigued, Amy asked what her husband said in response.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner then revealed his conversation, adding it shocked the media center

"I was like, 'Thanks a lot man, I appreciate it.' Former POTUS was like, 'Aight man, keep doing a great job.' I said, 'Alright, take it easy man.' And everybody in the room was like, 'You told him to take it easy?' (But) George chuckled," Junior said (0:18).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After his first Daytona 500 in 2004, Junior would taste the momentous feat again, a decade later, in 2014.

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his emotions about winning the Daytona 500

In NASCAR, the Cup Series championship may decide the season's ultimate victor, but the allure of triumphing in the iconic Daytona 500 never faded. The season-opener event boasts one of the largest prize purses and consistently draws record-breaking attendance compared to other races on the calendar.

Ad

However, it's a prestige many legendary drivers failed to cherish. Despite having noteworthy accolades to their names, they couldn't feel the emotion of doing the victory burnouts at the Daytona 500. Among them are Mark Martin, Bobby Labonte, Rusty Wallace, Ricky Rudd, and more, making the victory much sweeter for Junior.

After Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed the crown jewel race win, he didn't hold back his emotions of how Senior would've 'loved' his win.

Ad

“That was a masterclass, and I feel like (Dad) would have loved everything about what I did and what I was doing there at the end of that race,” Earnhardt said via NY Times. “I badly would love to sit down with him and watch what was going on.”

It's worth mentioning that Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the 2004 Daytona 500 in the #8 DEI Chevy, the same number he recently piloted at the Florence Motor Speedway during his reunion with Budweiser.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback