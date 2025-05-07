Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently opened up on his F1 experience at the Miami GP. The NASCAR legend spoke about a variety of subjects from his time, including why he feels his experience of 'the pinnacle of motorsports' wasn't the most authentic one.

Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed it was 'pretty cool' to go to F1. He deemed it as something which is 'different' from all the other forms of motorsports and how his perspective on NASCAR remained the same despite his experience.

"People want to know, well, did you like it better? Did you like it more? It's just different. Whatever love that I have for NASCAR, whatever that pie is, it didn't change. It didn't change it. I think that's fair. Is it a great experience? Would I go again? Absolutely. Especially in another country. Look, I got an American version of the the global sport that F1 is. I think my experience to go if I were to go to Monaco or another country and see it would be even completely different. It would be even more epic, right? To see it in its original form somewhere in Europe. I just got a little taste right of F1," Dale Jr. described. [10:50]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave the example of a person loving sushi to support his argument. He said that the sushi one gets in the United States isn't the authentic one, and in order to get that, one would have to go to Japan to get the real stuff.

So for him in order to get the real F1 experience, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he'd go to a place like Belgium GP in Spa, which would be 'badass.'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. comments on Red Bull's slow comeback to NASCAR after 2011 exit

One of the things Dale Earnhardt Jr. touched on during his podcast was the future of F1 powerhouse Red Bull in NASCAR. It's worth mentioning that Red Bull first entered NASCAR back in 2005 through Xfinity Series sponsorship. A year later, they established their own organization in the sport.

However, in 2011, they decided to close their doors as a team.

But Dale Jr. claimed that Red Bull, a part of NASCAR some 15 years ago, is already on track to get back in the sport, albeit in a different form. He said in the aforementioned podcast:

"They're kind of dipping their toe in the water instead of just diving in to the deep end. They're coming in with SVG, Connor Zilisch. So, they'll be like on cars here and there." [3:50]

Earnhardt added that Red Bull is more focused on backing the athlete than actually owning 'the entire property' of a NASCAR team.

