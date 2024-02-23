Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 5-year-old kid trolls her father after he explains to her how their family traveled to the USA - "You’re making me sleepy"

The renowned NASCAR driver and loving family man Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared a hilarious story that happened during his commute with his 5-year-old daughter to school.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"I spent the 15 min car ride to school this morning trying to explain to my 5yr old how our family traveled here to the US almost 300 years ago. Her response: “You’re making me sleepy”

The funny conversation offers some appreciation of the problems that parents come across when they try to teach young children, especially regarding complex historical issues. Though Dale Earnhardt Jr. tried to present his family's origin and history of their immigration, Isla's honest response created a humorous situation to which most parents can relate.

The family history of Earnhardt Jr. adds depth to the story. The former Cup Series driver has previously displayed a passion for genealogy. He reportedly went to Germany in 2015 with his then-girlfriend Amy Reimann and his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller to explore the roots of his family.

Earnhardt Jr. later revealed that his ancestors fled religious persecution in Germany in the 18th century and moved to the United States.

Fans react to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s parenting moment

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s recent tweet describing his effort to tell his 5-year-old daughter Isla about their family history generated many reactions from fans on X. His candid parenting moment evidently struck a chord with many as fans shared their own experiences and words of encouragement.

One fan sympathized with Earnhardt Jr., illustrating that this is a universal struggle of parents to involve children in subjects they find important. They wrote:

"That's a dad problem. Teaching our kids stuff that we think is important or interesting, only to find that they find it boring. Press on. You'll hit on something they're interested in once in a while. And it's worth it."

Another fan humorously cautioned Earnhardt Jr. about the future, writing:

" 🤣🤣Wait until they're teenagers like mine, and they say, 'Not another life lesson, Mom. All I did was ask a question.'"🤣🤣

Other fans encouraged Earnhardt Jr. to keep telling his family's story.

"At least you tried! 🤣. Don’t stop. She’ll appreciate it when she gets older," one fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from NASCAR fans:

