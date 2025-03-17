Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ally delivers his verdict on the upcoming ‘never seen’ footage from the NASCAR legend’s docuseries 

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s former podcast co-host Mike Davis shared his reaction to NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt's upcoming documentary this Memorial Day weekend.

The four-part docuseries, called Earnhardt, will be available for streaming on Prime Video, and include never-before-seen footage and interviews. Davis, who previously worked as the communications and brand managing director of JR Motorsports, wrote on X:

"Hear me, friends. I've worked with this family for more than 2 decades, which is to say I thought I'd seen and heard it all. I thought wrong. This docuseries contains footage I had never seen, stores I had never heard, and depths I never realized. Just wait."

The docuseries, by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, will be released alongside Prime Video’s first-ever NASCAR Cup Series broadcast. The five-race coverage starts with the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who retired from NASCAR after the conclusion of the 2017 Cup season, will also be part of the broadcast team. He said this documentary is more personal than anything before.

"Really hard to watch." - Dale Earnhardt Jr. on new documentary series about his father

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is the youngest son of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt, also commented on the new docuseries during an episode of the 'Dale Jr. Download.'

Earnhardt Jr. spoke about the 2007 'Dale' documentary being the best at showing his dad’s racing career but shared that the new 'Earnhardt' documentary is much more deep and personal. Earnhardt Jr. further revealed that he has seen the full documentary and found parts of it deeply emotional.

"There’s really only one great Dale Earnhardt documentary that in my mind that has ever been made, and that’s the Dale documentary," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (1:18:50 onwards).

"But this documentary that we’re doing with the folks on Prime is much more personal. Several parts of it was really hard to watch. I don’t want to say too much but I’m really anxious to see the response to it," he added.

Earnhardt was one of only three NASCAR drivers to ever win seven Cup titles. He competed in the series for over 26 years, and became famous in the 1980s for driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. He tragically passed away after a crash during the 2001 Daytona 500, at 49 years.

"This goes way deeper. This might take you as far as you’ve ever been into what it would be like to actually have been in the same room with the guy, lived with him, been his son. I mean, it’s real personal," he added (01:19:20).

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 50, will work as a color commentator in Amazon Prime Video and TNT's broadcast teams this season. He previously worked for NASCAR on NBC and owns the NASCAR Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports.

