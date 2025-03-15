Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s charity announces chance for NASCAR fans to meet the legendary driver

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s foundation announced an exclusive opportunity for NASCAR fans to meet the Hall of Famer and enjoy a seven-day vacation at the Earnhardt family's lake house. Dale Jr. recently announced the raffle, which offers an extensive list of experiences for the lucky winner.

Ad

The Vacation at Dale Jr.'s raffle offers an incredible grand prize: a seven-night stay at the Earnhardt Family lakehouse on Lake Norman, NC. The winner will also enjoy an exclusive meet-and-greet with Dale Jr. and a tour of JR Motorsports. Additional prizes include tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, race sessions at Trackhouse Motorplex, pontoon rentals, and $500 in travel expenses.

In an announcement on X, Dale Earnhardt Jr. highlighted the grand prize for the raffle. He mentioned that the Earnhardt family still gathers at the lakehouse for special occasions, making this an exclusive opportunity for the lucky winner to stay at the Lake Norman house.

Ad

Trending

"We're raffling off a seven-day vacation at my Lake Norman family lake house, just right in town here. So you'll be staying at our lake house...this is where me and the Earnhardt family go to have our Thanksgiving, Christmas, we have a summer thing we do. We use this house."

"We'll have boat rentals for you, there will be tour of JR Motorsports. We are gonna meet at some point if you win this raffle." he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tickets for the raffle will be available for purchase until April 18, with the draw set to take place on April 28. Fans can buy $10 raffle tickets at thedalejrfoundation.org.

In the 2024 edition of the raffle, Paul Cunningham emerged as the lucky winner, earning the chance to meet Dale Earnhardt Jr., tour JR Motorsports, and enjoy a vacation at the lakehouse.

Dale Earnhardt Jr's organization announced return of Driven to Give Glove program

The Dale Jr. Foundation recently announced the return of the annual Driven to Give Glove program for the race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The initiative began in 2014 with Cup and Xfinity series drivers wearing Dale Earnhardt Jr.-inspired skeleton gloves for a race weekend, which were later signed and auctioned off, with proceeds going to charity.

Ad

Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the Quaker State 400 Cup Series race on June 28 and the Focused Health 250 Xfinity Series race the day before. It also marks the first race on the TNT Sports broadcast schedule, with Dale Jr. in the booth.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last year, 65 drivers participated in the Driven to Give Glove program at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Dale Jr. also participated in the event, driving the #88 Chevy for JR Motorsports to a seventh-place finish, in his lone start for the season. The gloves, signed by the drivers and Dale Jr., were later auctioned off.

The Driven to Give Glove initiative raises funds for Nationwide Children's Hospital, supporting pediatric injury rehabilitation, research, and prevention efforts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback