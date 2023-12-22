Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s charity foundation raises $1,300,000 in proceeds in 2023

NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s philanthropic journey hit a new milestone in 2023 as his charity foundation, The Dale Jr. Foundation (TDJF), raised an impressive $1.3 million.

Started in 2007, the foundation has been a beacon of support for numerous groups, organizations, and charities aimed at making a positive impact on the lives of children across the USA.

Among the standout endeavors of the fundraising was the 13th annual Driven To Give gala. The event proved to be a resounding success, contributing nearly $450,000 to TDJF’s year-end tally.

The foundation's fundraising also included the annual Win Dale Jr.’s Ride raffle. The initiative, which awarded a Chevy Silverado pickup truck and TRACKER Bass Buggy boat, garnered overwhelming success, contributing over $163,000 to the overall proceeds.

The Ride-Along program, where Dale Earnhardt Jr. chauffeured participants around North Wilkesboro Speedway and Martinsville Motor Speedway, proved to be another highlight. It not only raised $300,000 for the cause but also involved the former Cup Series driver in a book reading session with students in the North Wilkesboro area.

Another notable annual program that benefitted the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital was the "Give Gloves" initiative, which helped the organization raise $75,000 for pediatric cancer research at the hospital in Ohio.

Beyond monetary contributions, TDJF extended its reach during the holiday season, collaborating with JR Motorsports families to support 40 Angel Tree children from the Children’s Hope Alliance.

Beyond this, Dale Earnhardt Jr. personally engaged with the community, reading to students at Allenbrook Elementary School and the All-Kids Bike Build at South Elementary School.

Additionally, volunteers dedicated their time to Mimi’s Garden, a touching tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr. and sister Kelley’s mother, Brenda Lorraine Gee Jackson.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. receives a special gift from Kevin Harvick

Dale Jr. received a special gift from NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick during the holiday season.

The former Cup Series champion presented Earnhardt with a race-used steering wheel from the #4 Stewart Haas Racing Ford, used at Talladega Superspeedway in Harvick's farewell season.

Expressing gratitude on social media, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his excitement, acknowledging Harvick's gift and the unique connection among NASCAR peers. He said via X (formerly Twitter):

"Got home and opened a box in the mail from @KevinHarvick . It’s his race used wheel from @TALLADEGA this year. How damn cool is this? I guess several folks got a wheel from Kevin this year. I was thankful to be one of them."

