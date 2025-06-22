Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s daughter displays checkered flag to commemorate father's role as crew chief and Connor Zilisch's Pocono victory

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s daughter Isla proudly displayed the checkered flag after her father's debut stint as crew chief ended in a race win for Connor Zilisch at Pocono Raceway. The JR Motorsports' co-owner stepped in for Mardy Lindley as the latter served a one-race suspension for a post-race infraction at Nashville Superspeedway.

Driving the No.88 Chevy, Zilisch began Saturday's Xfinity Series race at ninth and weaved his way to the front with the help of interim crew chief, Earnhardt. By the end of Stage 2, the 18-year-old prodigy had secured the stage win and was poised to maintain his lead.

Earnhardt then made a strategy call to pit him under green flag conditions, and a well-timed caution allowed the team to get ahead while others went down the pit road. Although Zilisch momentarily lost his lead to Chase Elliott, he later on found an opportunity to get ahead when the the latter made contact with Justin Allgaier and dropped off the front row, leaving the #88 driver to battle with Jesse Love for the race lead.

With five laps to go, Zilisch secured the lead and pulled away for his second win of the season. During the victory lane celebrations, Earnhardt's daughter was spotted proudly holding up the checkered flag, as NASCAR reporter Dustin Long shared the moment on his X handle.

"Dale Jr and Amy’s oldest daughter Isla was proud to display the checkered flag after Connor Zilisch’s finish win at Pocono," he wrote.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke to the media post-race and shared his experience as a first-time crew chief.

"I have missed the thrill of competition. I love broadcasting, don't get me wrong, but nothing compares to driving or just being kind of part of the team, and being an owner doesn't really deliver like this. This is a lot of fun."

Connor Zilisch currently ranks fifth in the driver's standings, 130 points adrift of championship leader and teammate, Justin Allgaier.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals if he'll return as a crew chief

After securing his first race win as crew chief, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was questioned if he'll return to the role in the future. He made it clear that he had no intention as such, but admitted that he was willing to step in under 'unfortunate' circumstances.

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared the media interaction on his X handle.

"I think I would not ever walk in the shop and go, 'hey, you know, i'd be up for doing it'. I'm not going to do that. But if you know if we find ourselves unfortunately where Jim or somebody get suspended or even Marty again, if they want me to do it. I would happily do it," Earnhardt said.

Mardy Lindley was suspended for a race after Connor Zilisch's car was found with unsecured lug nuts at Nashville Superspeedway. Dale Earnhardt Jr. previously revealed that it was Lindley who'd convinced him to take on the role of crew chief.

