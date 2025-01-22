Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s foundation all set to receive benefits with iRacing event on the horizon

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s philanthropic initiative, the Dale Jr. Foundation is set to host its first-ever Annual Drive To Give 400 at Iowa, in partnership with iRacing, a popular online sim racing platform. The event aims to raise funds for charitable causes while bringing NASCAR and iRacing fans together. Several NASCAR drivers have participated in past iRacing events, adding excitement to the initiative.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. launched his NASCAR career in 1996, racing in the Busch Series (now Xfinity), where he won consecutive championships in 1998 and 1999. With 50 victories in NASCAR’s top two divisions, his success was notable. However, despite his achievements, he couldn't replicate his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s seven Cup Series titles, leaving him without a Cup Series championship of his own.

iRacing announced the exciting news for the first edition of the Drive To Give 400 at Iowa on X.

Trending

"Next week is the first annual Drive to Give 400 benefitting the Dale Jr Foundation! 400 laps around Iowa Speedway in the Mini Stock, and it's all for a great cause! Will we see you there??"

Expand Tweet

The charity event's first edition will feature drivers from JR Motorsports, including 2024 Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier. Former Stewart Haas Racing driver Josh Berry and IndyCar champion Tony Kanaan will also participate. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 29th at 7 PM ET and will stream exclusively on Twitch.

After retiring, Dale Earnhardt Jr. became co-owner of JR Motorsports alongside his sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller and also took ownership of the zMAX CARS Tour with Kevin Harvick and other notable NASCAR figures. Occasionally racing in grassroots events, Dale Jr. recently revived the iconic #8 Budweiser Chevy for select appearances in the Late Model Stock Car events.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports’ reveals updated patch on champion driver Justin Allgaier's race suit

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier, who dominated the 2024 Xfinity Series with two wins, 20 top-ten, and 10 top-five finishes, now sports a champion patch beneath the Xfinity banner on his new fire suit for 2025.

The #7 driver’s updated suit was unveiled in a post on JR Motorsports' official X account, celebrating Allgaier’s impressive championship season and gearing up for the year ahead.

"Been waiting a long time for this patch." the post was captioned

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, in an exciting announcement, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s title-winning driver will also pilot the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet in the upcoming Daytona 500, marking an iconic moment for his team.

The Daytona 500 regular-season opener for the 2025 season is scheduled for February 16th at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Can Justin Allgaier create history for Dale Jr.'s team? Tune in on FOX, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel to find out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback