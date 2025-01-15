Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JRM announces Cup Series debut with championship-winning driver for 2025 Daytona 500 race

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team JR Motorsports is set to make its Cup Series Debut at the Daytona 500 in a partnership with 10-time Grammy Award Winning artist, Chris Stapleton. They are set to field the reigning Xfinity Series Champion Justin Allgaier.

Junior Motorsports, normally competes in the Xfinity Series and is based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. It is owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (a two-time Daytona 500 winner), his sister Kelly Earnhardt Miller, and Rick Hendrick (the owner of Hendrick Motorsports). The team has a reputation for developing rising stars and providing a platform for drivers to transition to the NASCAR Cup Series.

JRM is fielding Justin Allgaier in the Daytona 500, where he will have to qualify on either speed in time trials or via one of the qualifying races. It will be the first time in their history that the team will enter the Cup Series and Earnhardt Jr. said that the team will focus on qualifying with speed which will be aided further by Hendrick Motorsports' engine. Allgaier commented on the entry into the "Great American Race":

Trending

"This is an incredible honor to be driving JR Motorsports’ inaugural entry into the Cup Series. Entering into the Daytona 500 has been a goal of this company for a long time and I know that we are going to have everything we need to go out and contend for the win. This is going to be special for sure."

American country singer-songwriter and guitarist, Chris Stapleton, sees this event as a significant milestone in his already storied career.

"I wanted to build a thing — I wanted to see the car and I want to see it run. And that, for me, would be the victory, And I want the moment of it. It’s just like going to the Super Bowl and getting to stay on the sidelines. That’s what I want. I want the moment, the moment of the synergy that is happening. Whatever comes of it, we still did it,” Stapleton said.

The collaboration was initiated when Stapleton, who shares a friendship with Rick Hendrick, reached out to him about a potential NASCAR partnership with Traveller Whiskey. Hendrick then connected Stapleton with Dale Earnhardt Jr. This is the only race that they have put their name in the hat for, and there have been no discussions among them for another race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. exudes optimism about NASCAR’s ‘health' amid ‘closing up' of the Daytona 500 roster

NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had expressed a positive outlook on the future of NASCAR. He highlighted that there are several encouraging signs indicating that NASCAR is moving in a good direction, particularly with the growing interest and participation levels among fans and drivers. On Dale Jr. Download he said:

"Good sign of health... but also the economics of it is the car count. If you're going to start 30 cars and 40 are there, then that's great. If you're going to start 30 cars and only 28 show up, it's concerning."

He continued:

"Going into this 500 with as many open cars as we have I think it says things are trending in a good direction. It does give us that interest during the Duels."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum and fostering a supportive environment for new talent entering the sport, which he believes is crucial for its long-term health.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback