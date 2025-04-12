Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s legacy honored as NASCAR's Most Popular Driver joins 2026 Motorsports Hall of Fame class

After already having a space in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will now be inducted into another prestigious Hall of Fame, the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, for their 2026 class. The 15-time National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award winner will be inducted in a ceremony taking place next March at the home of the HOF in Daytona Beach. The announcement came earlier this week, after the 50th running of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2021 for his positions as a driver, owner of JR Motorsports, and broadcaster for his time as an analyst with NBC Sports, as well as hosting his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download. He was also inducted into the Texas Motorsport Hall of Fame in 2017.
Now, the two-time Daytona 500 winner will be inducted into Motorsports Hall of Fame in the Stock Cars category, alongside NHRA Competition Director Steve Gibbs for the Drag Racing category and Motorsports reporter Pete Lyons in the Media section. Also part of the 2026 class is John Morton in the Sports Cars class, as well as 2000 MotoGP World Champion Kenny Roberts Jr. for the Motorcycles category, Sprint Car racing driver Sammy Swindell in the Open Wheel division, and Dave Villwock for the Powerboats classification.
Other drivers who have been inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame in the stock cars category include Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s former teammates at Hendrick Motorsports, Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon, as well as the team's owner, Rick Hendrick, and Dale Jr.'s father, seven-time Cup Series Champion Dale Earnhardt Sr.
The 38th Motorsports Hall of Fame of America induction ceremony will take place from March 9 to 10 at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort in Florida.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares images of his #8 car ahead of CARS Tour race
Dale Earnhardt Jr., alongside Kevin Harvick, Justin Marks, and Jeff Burton, form the ownership group behind the zMax CARS Tour series, whose next race will take place at the Cordele Motor Speedway in Georgia. Earnhardt will be making an entry into the Late Model Stock Car category at the event, 'Byron Outdoor Superstore 225', this weekend.
Ahead of the event, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to his social media to share a few images of his #8 Bass Pro Tour Shops car from a testing session on Friday that he will be racing with at the track in Georgia.
The Late Model Stock race will take place over 125 laps later today at 8:30 p.m. local time.
In October, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be partnering with Sun Drop to enter the CARS Tour race taking place at the Tri-County Speedway in Granite Falls, North Carolina.