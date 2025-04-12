Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s legacy honored as NASCAR's Most Popular Driver joins 2026 Motorsports Hall of Fame class

After already having a space in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will now be inducted into another prestigious Hall of Fame, the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, for their 2026 class. The 15-time National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award winner will be inducted in a ceremony taking place next March at the home of the HOF in Daytona Beach. The announcement came earlier this week, after the 50th running of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2021 for his positions as a driver, owner of JR Motorsports, and broadcaster for his time as an analyst with NBC Sports, as well as hosting his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download. He was also inducted into the Texas Motorsport Hall of Fame in 2017.

Now, the two-time Daytona 500 winner will be inducted into Motorsports Hall of Fame in the Stock Cars category, alongside NHRA Competition Director Steve Gibbs for the Drag Racing category and Motorsports reporter Pete Lyons in the Media section. Also part of the 2026 class is John Morton in the Sports Cars class, as well as 2000 MotoGP World Champion Kenny Roberts Jr. for the Motorcycles category, Sprint Car racing driver Sammy Swindell in the Open Wheel division, and Dave Villwock for the Powerboats classification.

Ad

Trending

Other drivers who have been inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame in the stock cars category include Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s former teammates at Hendrick Motorsports, Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon, as well as the team's owner, Rick Hendrick, and Dale Jr.'s father, seven-time Cup Series Champion Dale Earnhardt Sr.

The 38th Motorsports Hall of Fame of America induction ceremony will take place from March 9 to 10 at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort in Florida.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares images of his #8 car ahead of CARS Tour race

Dale Earnhardt Jr., alongside Kevin Harvick, Justin Marks, and Jeff Burton, form the ownership group behind the zMax CARS Tour series, whose next race will take place at the Cordele Motor Speedway in Georgia. Earnhardt will be making an entry into the Late Model Stock Car category at the event, 'Byron Outdoor Superstore 225', this weekend.

Ad

Ahead of the event, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to his social media to share a few images of his #8 Bass Pro Tour Shops car from a testing session on Friday that he will be racing with at the track in Georgia.

Ad

The Late Model Stock race will take place over 125 laps later today at 8:30 p.m. local time.

In October, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be partnering with Sun Drop to enter the CARS Tour race taking place at the Tri-County Speedway in Granite Falls, North Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More