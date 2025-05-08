Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR team announce ‘special unveil’ event ahead of Charlotte 

NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports (JRM) announced the new event for the annual fan day on Thursday. JRM Fan Day, along with a 'special unveil' event, is scheduled for Thursday, May 22 this year, just before the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ad

The NASCAR Xfinity Series team shared the event details on X and wrote.

"You are cordially invited. #JRMFanDay2025"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The celebration at JRM normally includes autograph sessions with the team’s drivers and leadership, such as Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

The event comes just ahead of the 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte during Memorial Day weekend. Last year, the two-day event treated fans to live recordings of popular Dirty Mo Media podcasts, an interactive driver and crew chief game show. A live performance by country singer Chad Bearden was also featured. JRM also opens its doors to the fans with guided shop tours.

Ad

Earnhardt Jr. co-owns JRM with his sister Kelley Earnhardt, his brother-in-law, Wyatt Miller and Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick. The team also competes in the CARS Tour Late Model Series.

"Chastain can't do it" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Connor Zilisch's replacement at Texas

Former NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson replaced JR Motorsports' rookie Connor Zilisch at Texas Motor Speedway last week and won the race for the No. 88 Chevy. However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared that Larson wasn't the term's first choice to fill in for Zilisch.

Ad

During the recent episode of the 'Dale Jr. Download' podcast, Earnhardt Jr. revealed that Larson had reached out to them for driving opportunities. However, the team has a partnership with Trackhouse Racing and wanted to check with Ross Chastain. But the latter had already hit the Xfinity limit of five races for a Cup driver and the team later turned to the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Larson, who had only made two previous starts in the series this season, joined the team at Texas.

Ad

"So we have this relationship with Trackhouse. Chastain, SVG, Connor Zilisch, that's a Trackhouse partnership, partners, sponsors and all that stuff. Well, Chastain can't do it because he would then exceed his limit of races," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (15:00 onwards).

Ad

Zilisch made his NASCAR Cup debut with Trackhouse racing in March after his first Xfinity win of the 2025 season at the Circuit of the Americas. The 18-year-old was sidelined due to a back injury from a violent crash during the final lap of the Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway. Zilisch was granted a medical waiver by NASCAR, which will allow him to keep his playoff eligibility.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also revealed in the podcast episode that Zilisch is expected to return to the Xfinity Series for the race at Charlotte on May 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.