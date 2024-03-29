Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR Xfinity team reveals popular “Hellmann’s” paint scheme ahead of fall Bristol appearance

JR Motorsports, the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., announced last week that they have extended a multi-year partnership with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, the number one selling mayonnaise brand.

The deal features the primary sponsorship of Justin Allgaier’s #7 Chevrolet for six races this season. The most notable detail is that team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Motor Speedway in September with a primary sponsorship from Hellman’s.

On Thursday (Mar. 28), JR Motorsports unveiled the paint scheme of Earnhart Jr.’s #88 Chevrolet Camaro featuring Hellmann’s. JR Motorsports revealed the newly designed paint scheme on X with a caption:

“It’s Mayo Baby. @DaleJr’s No. 88 @Hellmanns Camaro for Bristol is here.”

Expand Tweet

The #88 Hellmann’s Chevrolet Camaro paint scheme will have a blue base color with white and yellow accents throughout. The hood and sides of the car have jars of Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

Last year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. made two starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He finished P30 and P5 in Bristol and Homestead, respectively.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. on signing a contract with Hellmann’s

NASCAR Hall of Famer has scored 24 wins, 95 top-10 finishes and 10 poles in 146 starts in Xfinity Series.

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his feelings towards Unilever and Hellmann's for their ongoing support and partnership with the organization. He points out the significant contribution to the JRM’s success, both on and off track, since the early days.

In a team release, Earnhardt said:

“We are grateful for Unilever and Hellmann’s continued support and partnership.

"They have played a huge role in our organization and our success ever since the early days of JR Motorsports, both on and off the track. They are a huge component to every part of our company, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

With 143 points, JR Motorsports’ #7 team is ninth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series owners’ standings, followed by the #9 team, #8 team and #1 team at 10th, 13th, and 23rd place after five races.