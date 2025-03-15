Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s nephew reacts to 1-2-3 result for JRM in Las Vegas

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, JRM, recorded a massive feat in the Xfinity Series qualifying. The Mooresville-based team secured a 1-2-3 result for the 300-mile race on Sunday, and fans took to social media to hail JRM's success, including Earnhardt's nephew, Wyatt Miller.

Ad

JRM has started the 2025 Xfinity season on the front foot. Connor Zilisch has a win in his bag after emerging victorious at the Circuit of the Americas two weeks ago.

Amplifying the chain of strong results for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, the trio of Sammy Smith, Carson Kvapil, and Zilisch recorded a 1-2-3 qualifying for the team, with Justin Allgaier qualifying sixth. Happy with his family's team's performance, Miller reacted with enthusiasm, and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Ad

Trending

"That’s what we like to see."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has operated JRM for over two decades and his team is a force to be reckoned with in the stock car racing scene.

How did Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s drivers react to the 1-2-3 qualifying

Sammy Smith at the NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 Qualifying - Source: Imagn

On the other hand, the young drivers were happy to clinch a great result for the team. The drivers were ecstatic and shared their emotions on X (formerly Twitter) after the qualifying session was over.

Ad

Pole-sitter Sammy Smith shared an energy-filled message, and wrote:

"On the pole in Vegas! Pumped for tomorrow - thanks to the 8 crew for bringing another fast ride this weekend."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Subsequently, Kvapil shared his excitement on social media, and wrote:

"Rolling off P2 for tomorrows race! We have a fast piece! Can’t wait to see what we are able to do in the @JRMotorsports Johnny Morris @BassProShops Clarience Technologies Chevrolet."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the Red Bull-backed driver, Connor Zilisch wrote:

"Really fast car for this weekend at Vegas. Rolling off P3 tomorrow, let’s do it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 20-year-old lines up on pole with a laptime of 29.435 seconds. Kvapil followed his teammate with just a tenth of a difference, while Zilisch had a similar gap to the man in second.

If Smith retains his lead throughout the race, it would be his third win in the Xfinity Series. His last win came at Talladega last year. Nonetheless, the Iowa-born driver has broken his drought of poles as he had gone 37 races without one.

Ad

On the other hand, Allgaier leads the intra-team battle despite not having a victory. The 38-year-old is a mere two points behind the championship leader Jesse Love in the standings due to his massive laps led tally and a stage victory.

The other three drivers of Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be hoping to join Allgaier on the top of the table and mount a challenge for the 2025 Xfinity Series championship and make inroads toward the NASCAR Cup Series promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback